Looking for a sweet get-away with your Valentine? Jump in the car and enjoy a trip filled with destinations perfect for the wine and chocolate lover in each of us.
It’s time for the annual Wine and Chocolate Pairing Weekends on the Berks County Wine Trail, with two weekends to love. Find pairings of locally produced wines, chocolates, and chocolate confections at every stop along the way.
Visit the wineries of the Berks County Wine Trail for Wine and Chocolate Pairing Weekends, Feb. 8 & 9, and again Feb. 15 & 16, noon until 5 p.m. all four days.
Here’s a preview of what our wineries have planned:
Setter Ridge Vineyards in Kutztown: romantic Strawberry Rose Cake Truffle, made with Pinot Noir Rose wine and topped with White Chocolate, served with Pinot Noir Rose wine.
Weathered in New Tripoli: classic Whoopie Pies served with Merlot or sweet Twister wines. The chocolate cake and sweet vanilla crème sandwiches enhance the rich fruit tones of these timeless red wines.
Stoudt Country Winery in Shartlesville: chocolate fountains flow white chocolate and milk chocolate to dip fruits, cookies and other confections, paired with chocolate covered strawberries and Stoudt’s Strawberry wine.
Long Trout Winery in Auburn: Chocolate wines paired with home-made desserts.
KOG Hill Winery in Morgantown: Dark chocolate coated peppermint cream candy is a surprising combination with KOG Hill’s Gewürztraminer wine with floral aroma and hint-of-spice flavor.
Manatawny Creek Winery in Douglassville: Cabernet Franc Port, a sweet ruby-style port, paired with a satin smooth Chocolate Mousse.
Stonekeep Meadery in Fleetwood: Serious raspberry flavor in Stonekeep’s sweet, but not too sweet, Raspberry Melomel, or honey wine, is paired with a chocolate coated cracker from Berks icon Billy's Chocolates.
Deerfoot Winery in Shoemakersville: Deerfoot’s Country Rose wine or Dragon Heart Raspberry mead with Raspberry Chocolate Meltaways from Romolo Chocolate. Then try dark chocolate with Deerfoot’s Explorer label Port dessert wine.
This is just a sample. Visit our website for pairings from Stone Barn Cellars, Calvaresi Winery and Ridgewood Winery. Plan your wine trail tour with the help of a map, driving directions, and information about all 11 trail wineries on our website www.berkscountywinetrail.com or e-mail questions to info@berkscountywinetrail.com.
Advance purchase tickets are $10 through Feb. 7 and $15 beginning Feb. 8. Purchase from the link at www.berkscountywinetrail.com (online fees apply) or at any of our wine trail locations (cash or checks only). Ticket includes wine and chocolate pairings at each of the 11 wineries and are good throughout both event weekends. Most wineries have an additional tasting fee for their full wine menu.