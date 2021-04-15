Chuck's Auto Salvage in Douglassville will host its 12th Annual Earth Day Recycling Celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
The salvage company invites the community to bring their automotive-related recyclables such as waste oil, antifreeze, automotive lead batteries, and tires (limit 4) to Chuck's Auto Salvage at 6867 Boyertown Pike (Route 562), Douglassville, at no charge for proper disposal.
Most people recycle plastics and glass but what about the items that don't go in the blue box? It is important to dispose of all automotive solid and liquid waste properly.
“The automobile is the most recycled consumer product in the world,” said co-owner Doug Reinert in a release.
Celebrating 49 years as a family-owned, third-generation company, Chuck's Auto Salvage has prided itself on being environmentally conscious.
The salvage company currently recycles all fluids including oil, brake fluid, antifreeze, washer fluid, and freon during its indoor dismantling process. The company also recycles lead batteries, tires and other automotive materials.
Customers benefit from the millions of dollars in savings achieved from buying and using Green Recycled Parts which match the original manufacturer's specifications, fit and performance and are tested and guaranteed to strict guidelines while saving the consumer approximately half the cost of new parts.
Most importantly, buying recycled parts preserves natural resources and reduces air and water pollution. Each year, recycled parts save an estimated 80 million barrels of oil required to produce new replacement parts.
In the past, Chuck's Auto Salvage Earth Day events have included more than 500 households, brought in 1,359 gallons of waste oil and 1,397 tires along with other fluids and scrap metal. As a result, none of these pollutants end up in our ground, streams, or landfills.
Recycle your automotive waste properly by bringing any waste oil, antifreeze, lead batteries, and tires (limit 4). Gasoline will not be accepted. Additionally, register for door prizes. Group tours can be arranged by contacting Dee Leech at 484-925-1099 ext. 108.
For every lead battery collected during this year's event, Chuck’s Auto Salvage will donate $20 to local youth athletics. Additionally, for helping to keep the environment clean, Chuck’s will reward each Earth Day supporter a $10 coupon towards their next purchase.
“The more we collect, the more you help our community and the environment!”
Co-sponsors for the event include Reliable Enterprises, Hazleton Oil & Environmental Inc., and assorted area businesses donated door prizes.