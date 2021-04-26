Local residents are encouraged to nominate a family in need of a roof replacement and gutter installation (including a leaf protection system) at no cost to the family.
Kulp Roofing and Construction, LLC will give a roof replacement to a local family during its ‘Kulp Gives Back’ Promotion throughout eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania and the Poconos.
“2020 was a difficult year as the pandemic impacted everyone in our community, including us,” said Ryan Hogan, Kulp Roofing & Construction, Inc. Sales and Marketing Manager. “Being a locally owned and operated company, we felt it was important to give back to the communities that support us. We discussed the idea in our management team meeting and said let’s give it a go.
“Thanks to great support from our manufacturer and media partners our hope is to get the word out and give a well deserving family in the region a new roof and gutter makeover. We’re even throwing in a leaf protection system, so no more cleaning those pesky gutters!”
Nominate a family through May 31. The family must reside in our service area which includes the counties of Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill.
“Kulp Gives Back” is made possible by partners GAF, Service Partners, Leaf Relief by PlyGem, Adams Outdoor, iHeart Media, Lehigh Valley with Love Media, and Sarott Design.
Visit https://kulproofing.com/kulpgivesback/ for more information on how to nominate a family by May 31. Judging will be between June 1 and June 11. The winner will be selected June 14 and the Acceptance Agreement made by June 30. The winner receives the award July 5. Job completion anticipated to be Oct. 31.
Family owned and operated, Kulp Roofing & Construction, Inc., recognized as a GAF Master Elite roofing contractor, has been serving an eight-county region throughout eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania and the Poconos for more than 20 years. For more information, visit KulpRoofing.com.