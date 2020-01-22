Conebella Farm Cheese, LLC in Elverson received a $4,879 grant to assist with product expansion and re-branding.
The Commonwealth Financial Agency awarded the grant as a part of their Pennsylvania Diary Investment Program.
“We take pride in our farms and our farmers,” said State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks, Chester, Montgomery). "It is not a surprise that Chester County is the 5th ranked county in terms of dairy production in Pennsylvania. We must make sure we are continuing to work to promote the sustainability of this industry. Thank you to the Commonwealth Financial Agency for awarding SD-44 with PA Dairy Investment Program grants.”
Conebella Farm has gained much success in Southeastern, PA from their first store and has now become a staple in local markets, festivals, and restaurants. The company was able to expand their line to include other types of cheese, butter, and Greek yogurt. With the additional received funding Conebella will be able to update their branding to include the PA Preferred logo and register UPC labels to expand their product reach to grocery outlets like Giant Food Stores, ShopRite, and Wegmans.