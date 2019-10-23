A large crowd turned out to participate in kTown Hall’s Grand Opening on Oct. 17. About 100 guests gathered to enjoy food and drink from local vendors and tour the newly opened co-working space in the old Kutztown Town Hall building.
“We are thrilled by the support and interest of the Kutztown and business community,” said Community Director Anne Timpe. “It is such a privilege to open this business and provide a space for remote workers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses to come, work, and grow their business.”
kTown Hall is a coworking space, or shared workspace, that invites individuals who work independently to access the amenities and networking benefits of a professional office environment on their own, flexible terms. Interested individuals or businesses can purchase monthly memberships to gain access to the space, utilize the conference room, and participate in networking events.
Guests were greeted with a fall-themed charcuterie spread featuring Haven Farmstead Table cheese and their pastured pork salami, and welcomed to enjoy various selections of beer and wine from Saucony Creek Craft Brewery + Gastropub and Pinnacle Ridge Winery. Dessert highlighted the fresh-made doughnuts of Donut Lovers Boom. Other local businesses represented included Paisley & Company soaps in the restrooms, Four Monkeys Coffee, promotional materials from Kutztown Printing, and the beginnings of a business reference library through Firefly Bookstore.
The renovations to the first floor of the Town Hall building included the refinished, original hardwood pine floors that still bear oil stains from the firetrucks from its time as the Kutztown Fire Company, a fully equipped conference room with a 70” smart TV, white boards, and video conferencing equipment, reserved desks with upgraded seating, locking desk drawers, and extra shelving, a relaxed lounge area, upgraded bathrooms with custom designed and painted murals by Kutztown University student Eirené Hoover, custom milled desks from Northeast Reclaimed Lumber, and coffee and tea bar.
Anne Timpe greeted the group and provided a brief introduction to the background of kTown Hall.
“When we closed on this building six months ago today, we had a vision for turning this into a community where people who work from home, or independently, or who have their own small business, can come and have a professional office environment and get work done,” Timpe said.
She was then joined by Penny Oulds, owner of Pay Day Payroll Service and board member for the Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce, and Kecia Sturdivant, representing the Small Business Development Center, for a ribbon cutting.
For more information about kTown Hall, visit www.ktownhall.com or contact info@ktownhall.com.