Gux Deli, Grill & Ice Cream Parlor opened in Darby Square Center in Elverson this fall.
Linda and Bill Guckin and their son, Mark, have taken ownership of the neighborhood sandwich shop, deli and ice cream parlor, formerly known as Just Moms.
Linda quips, “Gux is where food is always good in the hood.”
“Customer service and great healthy food in a fun and friendly atmosphere is our goal at Gux!” said Bill. “Gux was Mark’s nickname in high school and we named the restaurant after him.”
“The people here are so friendly; I love to come to work. Stop in and talk, tell us what you would like to see on the menu, what activities we can have for the kids and other groups. We are open for suggestions,” said Linda.
Former owners of a Philly Pretzel Factory, these Philly folks moved to Elverson in October after finding this business with a vision they were seeking.
“Our family -- Linda, Mark, our son and I -- saw a great business opportunity with a potential for growth,” said Bill.
Linda added, “The treasure of the business is the employees; they are the greatest assets we have, and they came with the business.”
Linda calls the 10 employees the backbone of the business. This includes cook Uriah Peterson and Assistant Manager Marisa Mammarella, as well as long-time local Elverson resident Linda Wade who is well known for her friendly and welcoming personality.
Their unique menu, which is still being created, was largely created by Peterson. This includes their trademark “It” Burger (1/3 lb. of fresh beef) with bacon, fried pickle chips, American and Cheddar cheese, with their homemade special sauce; Philly Cheese Steaks; “Thanksgiving on a Roll” Turkey Gobbler, which is turkey, stuffing, and gravy available year round, and that is just the start.
Pizza, hot and cold sandwiches, fries with most toppings, appetizers, hoagies, wraps, wings, soups, chili, fresh deli salads, fresh fruit, cold cuts, and cheeses, make this a popular spot.
“We are asking people what they would like to see on the menu. People are starting to ask for more healthy options and we are creating them,” said Linda.
After your meal, step into their 1950s style ice cream parlor with shining black and white checkered floor, old 45 records on the wall, red and chrome tables, reminiscent of the old TV show “Happy Days.”
“It’s the best of all worlds!” said Linda, looking up at the pictures of old movie stars and idols, including Elvis, lining the walls.
Beside the old black wall phone is a freezer filled with an assortment of ice cream cakes and ice cream sandwiches.
Yesterday’s old fashion soda fountain lines the back wall.
“Yes, we have about 18 flavors of hand dipped ice cream and always a seasonal flavor like Pumpkin Pie and our upcoming Peppermint Twist with regular or gluten -free cone and soft ice cream Twists. We also have gelato, water ice, floats, slushes and your favorite sundaes, and shakes. If you’re looking for a blizzard ask for a Twister, with your favorite candies. Eat in or take along home,” said Linda.
Their catering and party business is growing. Kid’s parties, showers, book signings, personal, commercial and industrial lunches catered or in house are available with 24-hour notice.
Gux Deli hosts Lunch with Santa on Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Charge of $20 per child includes pizza slice or tenders or hot dog with fries and a drink; a fun arts and craft session making a take home ornament; face painting, and take your own photo session with Santa. RSVP by Dec. 14 at 610-901-3797 or stop by the deli.
Located at Darby Square, 4225 Main St., Elverson, Gux Deli, Grill & Ice Cream Parlor is open seven days a week. Hours are Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For deliveries, call 610-901-3797. Follow on social media at https://www.facebook.com/guxdeli/.