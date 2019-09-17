Deb Colitas engaged a group business owners and employees with the story of her own entrepreneurial journey.
The founder and CEO of of Digital Network Superstar stressed the importance of maximizing both online and in-person branding and ensuring that an online presence is truly representative of the business owner.
“As women, we must make sure we're authentic with each other,” said Colitas, whose company is based in Nazareth, Northampton County. “Those are the relationships that can take you places. The most power words when networking are how can I help you?”
Colitas was taking part in the Evolve Her Workshop, now in its third year. The Pennsylvania Community Development and Finance Corp. and SCORE, a non-profit network of volunteer business mentors, gathered experts to speak on the theme: Mind. Body. Spirit. About 100 were in attendance at Folino Estate Vineyard and Winery in Greenwich Township on Sept. 12.
Laurie Grube, vice-president and regional manager of Riverview Bank, offered the audience a peek behind the curtain of what a business owner needs to know about banks and the process of procuring a loan.
She said, “If I can tell you one thing to do, it's check your credit report.”
Business owners should also be ready with a business plan, knowledge of all their financial numbers, as well as the business's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, Grube explained, all important ingredients during a loan application.
Representing the law firm of Fitzpatrick, Lentz and Bubba in Center Valley, Lehigh County, Abigail M. Martin reviewed the four major categories of business recognized in Pennsylvania.
Ultimately, Martin advised attendees to seek the counsel of an attorney prior to making major business decisions and to engage a certified public accountant.
Accounting clients seen by Ashley Blessing, a certified public accountant and supervisor in the small business department at Herbein + Company, Spring Township, are frequently confused by their financial statements.
“Small business owners wear so many hats,” she said. “Operations take up so much of your time.”
She advised attendees on the value of maintaining a balance sheet as a visual representation of their business's financial health.
Jodie L. Bukowski, a financial services representative with New York Life was once a business owner.
“I'm excited to be in a room with like-minded entrepreneurial women,” she said.
Planning for the future was top of mind for Bukowski, who stressed to the females in the room that women make 80 cents on a dollar in comparison with their male counterparts, and due to the income gap must work an extra ten years to make the same amount of money.
She added that women today are likely to live into their 90s.
“We have to learn to stay healthy and how to make our money last,” Bukowski said.
Shannon Dentel, sales consultant, and Karen Olmstead, vice president and treasury management consultant in the payment solutions division of BB&T Bank, cautioned Evolve Her attendees on the dangers of fraud.
Dentel said, “It's no longer if I will become a victim of fraud, it's more realistically when.”
Olmstead said that business owners and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to email scams.
Katie Breon, a certified personal trainer at Beyond Fit Gym in Douglassville, and Dr. Nora Maidansky, a licensed psychologist in Wyomissing, discussed the importance for women to keep both physically and mentally healthy to meet the challenges of work, life, and family balance.
Author of "Breathe, Mama, Breathe; 5-Minute Mindfulness for Busy Moms," Shonda Moralis, Breinigsville, Lehigh County, inspired the Evolve Her audience with guidance on their own 5-minute mindfulness to breathe, empower, and achieve.
New to the Evolve Her events, Wendy McLean, a paper florist and owner of North Elm Designs of Hamburg, said “I really enjoyed connecting with like-minded women in business. I never realized all the resources available to help women develop their small business.”