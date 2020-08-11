The Center for Dairy Excellence announced that families are invited to celebrate Pennsylvania dairy at the second annual Choose PA Dairy Breakfast on the Farm event.
Held Sept. 26 at Way-Har Farms in Bernville, Berks County, will give families an inside look at a modern Pennsylvania dairy farm and includes a farm-fresh meal and kids’ activities. The event will take place outdoors to allow for social distancing.
To allow for social distancing, a limited number of tickets are available for four different sessions. Registration includes a $5 donation to the Center for Dairy Excellence. Kids 12 and under are free.
Attendees will be able to tour the Berks County dairy farm, meet the dairy farmers, and celebrate Way-Har Farms’ 50-year anniversary. Way-Har’s farm-fresh ice cream will be available to purchase throughout the event.
“What better way to celebrate 50 years of providing local fresh milk to the community than by opening up our farm and letting our friends and neighbors come meet us and our cows,” said Lolly Lesher of Way-Har Farms in the release. “We truly believe in the wholesome goodness of milk in a healthy diet and want to share that message with our community."
Lesher invites the community to meet their family, their cows, and "see how we care for our land, water and community at the 2020 Breakfast on the Farm event.”
The Breakfast on the Farm event will feature interactive stations with hands-on activities for children to learn about food production and dairy nutrition. Children can participate in farm tours, calf-petting, a scavenger hunt, an educational milk experiment, and more.
“We’ve worked carefully to adapt the annual event and limit the number of tickets to ensure families can still enjoy this outdoor event while maintaining social distancing,” said Emily Barge, Communications and Marketing Manager at the Center for Dairy Excellence, in the release. “Breakfast on the Farm is a great opportunity for families to enjoy a farm-fresh meal while gaining a deeper understanding of where their milk comes from and interact with dairy farmers in their community.”
Held on Sept. 26, register for one of four sessions held at 9 to 10:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. to noon, noon to 1:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Advance registration is required. A limited number of tickets are available for each session to help maintain social distancing. Walk-ins will not be accepted and donations cannot be refunded. Register at www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/breakfast.
For each adult and child age 13 and older, registration includes a $5 donation to the Center for Dairy Excellence. Kids 12 and under are free.
The outdoor event is rain or shine to allow for social distancing. There will be several large tents and covered areas. Sanitation stations will be available in addition to social distancing markers. Attendees must follow the signs, keep a safe social distance, and wear masks at the registration table, restrooms, and other high-traffic areas. Common surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized in between sessions and as frequently as possible.
If you are sick or displaying COVID-19 symptoms, or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, please stay home.
Visit www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/breakfast to register.
Choose PA Dairy is a joint promotional campaign with a goal to increase consumer awareness about the year-round availability of local milk, how to purchase it, and the health benefits of consuming fluid milk. Campaign partners include the Center for Dairy Excellence, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, PA Preferred®, American Dairy Association North East, Professional Dairy Managers of Pennsylvania and other partners.