Finding the right early learning center for your child may be one of the most important decisions you make as a parent. Consider coming for a visit to our state licensed Christian-based non-profit center to meet our loving staff and see why we are a family-oriented top rated center in the Pottstown area.
Grace Early Learning Center, located at 660 N. Charlotte St. in Pottstown, has been a pioneer in early learning over the past 51 years. We are a Pennsylvania Keystone Star #4 quality center offering our families the highest quality of care and staff in Pennsylvania.
Today, GELC offers both half-day classes as well as full-day extended care classes for children ages 1 to 5 to accommodate all of your child’s educational needs. Classes are available for families interested in a half-day program offered on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Tuesday and Thursday; or Monday through Friday for most age groups.
GELC offers full-day care with hours from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Grace Early Learning Center offers a unique program called Grace Explorers, which gives children the option of having a 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. program for ages 1 to 5.
Additionally, Lunch Bunch is available for half-day students wanting to extend the day until 1 p.m.
Grace Early Learning Center accepts state subsidized care.
GELC offers gym class twice a month, music once a month and special visitors monthly. Field trips are offered several times per year.
For more information about our school, visit us at graceschoolpottstown. org or on facebook.com/ gracearlylc. If you are interested in seeing what makes our school special, please call us at 610-323-9435 to set up at tour and see why students at Grace Early Learning Center are “learning with love.”