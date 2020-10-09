GRQ Used Furniture, a local business based in Fleetwood, will be hosting a Fall Craft Fest on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The purpose of this event is to encourage people to shop local, as this is important now more than ever. As we head into the holidays, we wanted to help give local vendors and small businesses a space to sell their products to the community,” said Angela Cremer of GRQ Used Furniture.
The festival features more than 45 local vendors, including three local food vendors. Vendors will be located outside and attendees are asked to practice social distancing.
Local musician Matthew R. Bailey will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will be fun fall activities, including pumpkin decorating and a coloring contest, for the kids.
“This event was inspired by the current movement to shop local to support our community at a time when they need it most,” said Cremer. “Our owner, Jack Arak, has always made a point of supporting the community and giving back, and he believes it matters now more than ever.”
The purpose of this event is to support the local community. Last year, GRQ held its first Craft Fair and saw great success from it. The Fleetwood based business held another craft fair in September 2020 when things started opening back up, and it was well received, both by vendors and those who attended, said Cremer.
“We decided it made sense to put together another event in the fall so people could start their holiday shopping and continue to support small businesses,” she said. “We hope this event provides an easy way for local businesses and vendors to receive support from the community at a time when it matters most.”
Cremer said they received a very positive response from vendors.
“Each day, we have more local vendors asking to join, which has been awesome! Currently, we have over 45 vendors registered,” she said. “We are doing a countdown on our Facebook page so people can see what type of vendors will be at the fair, and it has received very good feedback from the community. Everyone seems excited to start their holiday shopping.”
With safety in mind, the event is being held outside in the grass field outside of the GRQ Used Furniture store, located at 14129 Kutztown Road in Fleetwood, so everyone can safely shop at their convenience.
“All vendors will be spaced out in accordance with CDC guidelines, and all guests are asked to practice social distancing guidelines for the safety of yourself, others, and our community,” she said. “There will be pumpkin decorating for the kids with the option to take a grab and go kit to decorate at home if that is what you are more comfortable with.”
GRQ plans to host its Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, April 24.