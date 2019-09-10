Goodwill Keystone Area unveiled renovations made to its Shillington store and donation center at 602 E. Lancaster Ave. in Shillington.
The changes are designed to enhance the shopping experience by converting what was once two stores into one. By removing the wall between the housewares and apparel stores and creating a unified entryway, shoppers can now select from Goodwill’s complete of line of merchandise and check-out in a single transaction.
The store’s new vestibule includes three banks of automatic doors and indoor shopping cart storage. Other upgrades include expansion of housewares sales floor space including an electronics test bench and new premium item display cases. In addition to enhanced signage, new dressing rooms and an expanded shoe department, there is also a completely redesigned checkout area with additional registers for shoppers’ convenience.
Remodeling of each segment of the retail store has been phased in over the past three months. Both the store and donation center have been open for business during the renovations.
Shillington is among the highest volume locations within Goodwill Keystone Area’s 22-county footprint. Proceeds from Goodwill stores fund job-training and employment programs to help people with disabilities and other barriers to independence earn a paycheck and reach their fullest potential as workers and members of the broader community. To learn more, visit yourgoodwill.org.