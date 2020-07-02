The non-profit organization Grey Muzzle Manor recently moved to a bigger location and expanded its clinical mental health services. A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house celebrates the expansion on July 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I am so excited to not only grow our rescue and community outreach efforts, but grow my clinical mental health practice as well!” said Grey Muzzle Manor founder Marcy Tocker in an email.
“I previously offered equine assisted psychotherapy in addition to play therapy and art therapy but our recent move has opened more doors than I could have ever imagined! We have already started new programs and have more services such as therapeutic riding in the works,” said Tocker.
The Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary, Inc. moved from its 4-acre Fleetwood location to a 45-acre Mohrsville location.
“The move will enable the organization to operate at full potential and assist individuals, animals and families by implementing exciting and new programs, services and exponential growth opportunities,” said Tocker in the event release.
The Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary, Inc. is a non-profit organization providing senior and special needs dog rescue, hospice, and adoption services.
“Grey Muzzle Manor Sanctuary, Inc. is founded upon acceptance, non-judgement and presence. These pillars of the organization are also utilized in our mental health services,” said Tocker.
A master’s level, client-centered, mental health professional, Tocker said she uses various evidence based, experiential therapies including animal assisted psychotherapy, equine assisted psychotherapy with the EAGALA model, horticulture, expressive art therapy, play therapy, and trauma based therapies for children and adults. She uses these multifaceted, strength based approaches to assist individuals and families struggling with various trauma, impulse control disorders (such as ADHD), anxiety, depression, stress, dysregulation and more.
In addition to various community outreach services designed to help families and pets stay together, the Grey Muzzle also conducts the SAFER Program (support for families enabling recovery), a long-term foster care program with the goal of reunification.
“This unique program provides foster care for pets belonging to individuals who are seeking or undergoing inpatient mental health treatment, drug and alcohol treatment, escaping domestic violence, temporary homelessness and more,” explained Tocker. “Grey Muzzle Manor recognizes and honors the human-animal bond and works tirelessly with the community in attempt to preserve this through difficult times.”
Grey Muzzle Manor's community outreach services also include services such as assisting with veterinary care, providing pet supplies and more.
“The goal (is) preserving the human-animal bond and allowing families to not have to make a permanent decision for a temporary problem,” she said.
The public is invited to attend the open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 18 that will be held at the new location, 1164 Blattadahl Road, Mohrsville, PA 19541. The Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony.
“Come out and meet the animals, learn more about our rescue and unique clinical mental health services,” said Tocker. “Make sure you grab something to eat and take some time to hang out with your favorite horse, goat, cow, chicken, dog, and more! This is a family-friendly event, but please leave your fur family at home.”
For more information about services and upcoming events, follow on Facebook and Instagram at Grey Muzzle Manor or Therapy with Marcy and visit www.greymuzzlemanor.org. Hours are by appointment only.
Upcoming Events
Equine Mirror Experience: July 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Horses, art, mindfulness, and nature together in healing and empowerment. Therapeutic workshop for adults using equine assisted psychotherapy, animal assisted psychotherapy, expressive art therapy and play therapy for adults.
Fillies and Colts Horse Powered Reading Camp: July 13 to 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Using "Horse Powered Reading" to practice skills in reading comprehension, phonics, and more. Horses are the connection to reading!
Peace in the Pasture: July 18 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. Equine guided meditation.
Fillies and Colts Equine Mirror Experience: July 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Horses, art, mindfulness, and nature together in healing and empowerment. Therapeutic workshop for children using equine assisted psychotherapy, animal assisted psychotherapy, expressive art therapy, and play therapy for children.
Intro to Care Farming Retreat: Aug. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.