GRQ Used Furniture is hosting their Annual Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event is taking place at their shop, which is conveniently located on Route 222 in Fleetwood.
The Spring Craft Fair is sponsored by Roo Hoo’s Boutique, Summer Rust, and AJC Photography, with nearly 90 local vendors expected to attend.
“Supporting small businesses and shopping local has always been a passion of mine as a small business owner,” said Jack Arak, owner of GRQ Used Furniture. "With how hard the pandemic hit last year, we thought it would be great to get the community involved in helping local vendors, bringing some cheer to everyone, and enjoying the warmer weather. We saw the need for community support throughout 2020, and our Fall Fest was a huge hit last year, so we are looking forward to this event as well."
Bring your appetite, as delicious food will be available from local vendors including UpDog Hot Dogs, PA Smokin’ & BBQ, The Perk Up Truck, and Kona Water Ice.
Local blue grass group The Lost Ramblers will be bringing some oldies back to life while they wander around the event playing their music live from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In honor of Mother’s Day being right around the corner, a table with coloring pages will be provided for the kids, along with crayons, markers, and everything needed in order to make that special piece for the mom in your life!
After you finishing shopping and support the more than 85 local craft and décor vendors outside, be sure to stop inside the main building of GRQ Used Furniture. They will also be offering 30% off all items marked JMA or GRQ, and if you pay with CASH OR CHECK you’ll receive an additional 10% off, totaling 40% off all items marked. Sales do not include items already reduced or discounted.
To get updated and for more information please visit GRQ Used Furniture’s Facebook page and the event page for GRQ’s Spring Into Crafts & Décor event.