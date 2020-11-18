Downtown Hamburg will be bustling with activity during the annual Shop Small Saturday event on Nov. 28.
Eighteen businesses have banded together to promote the day, many offering discounts, raffles, wine tastings, and free gifts or refreshments.
Deena Kershner, Director of the Our Town Foundation, Hamburg’s non-profit community revitalization organization which organizes this annual event for the town, hopes to see many people strolling the streets of Hamburg.
“Last year’s event was terrific. Hundreds of people came to town to partake in the festivities. Every year we see an increase in both participating businesses and shoppers, and I am hoping the trend continues this year. Unfortunately, with the pandemic we don’t know what to expect,” said Kershner.
All businesses will be practicing social distance guidelines issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure the safety of their customers.
“Shoppers should feel safer visiting our mom and pop stores this holiday season rather than going into the larger big box stores where hundreds of people can gather at any given time. Plus, the local businesses offer personal customer service and many hand-made and unique one of-a-kind items that consumers cannot find in the bigger chain stores.”
Shoppers will be given passports to get stamped and if they visit at least 10 retail shops and also dine in one of the eating establishments, they will be entered into a drawing to win a gift basket filled with gift cards and donated items from all of the participating businesses, with a total value of over $400. Passports can be picked up at any of the participating businesses the day of the event.
First observed in the United States in 2010, Small Business Saturday is a counterpart to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which feature big box retail and e-commerce stores respectively. By contrast, Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to patronize brick and mortar businesses that are small and local.
Now in its 11th year, Small Business Saturday continues to grow its audience, and has become one of the biggest sales days of the year for many local merchants.
Hamburg businesses participating in Hamburg’s Shop Small Saturday include 1787 Brewing Company, 3rd Street Café, Adams and Bright Drugs LLC, B’s Sip & Paint Studio, Bouchette Vineyards, Diamond Décor, Four Twelve Coffee Shop, Hamburg Antiques Center LLC, Lazy Dog Vintage, Lucky Leprechaun Winery, Maven Travel, Necessities New & Used Furniture, New Life Thrift Store, Pizza Como, Stocking Stuffer Boutique at the Hamburg Strand Theater, The Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg, The Blue Coast, and Thren’s Auto Parts.