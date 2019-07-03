Kay Greenawalt is celebrating her 25th anniversary as a State Farm agent in Hamburg.
Between Kay and her team, they have more than 100 years of insurance experience serving the local community. Debra Kline has 40 years, Vickie Rausch has 22 years, and Kayla Dieter has 11 years of insurance experience.
Kay’s father Harold “Buck” Holtzman had built up the agency with State Farm, retiring after 32 years. State Farm is a franchise company, which means it cannot automatically be passed on. The company decided to split the agency and Kay was able to obtain a portion of the agency. Kay had worked for her father for six years before becoming an agent.
Some of her notable industry accomplishments include attaining President’s Club, finishing in the top 50 out of 17,000 of State Farm agents, twice. She also attained the Chairman’s Circle award twice.
Her business philosophy is to educate customers so they can make the best buying decision based on their needs. Kay and her team believe in providing excellent customer service.
State Farm has been in the insurance business since 1922, providing auto, fire, life and health as well as financial service to their customers.
Kay and her team epitomize the slogan, “Like a Good Neighbor State Farm is there.” They believe in giving back to their community by being active in community service.