Lazy Dog Vintage Market in Hamburg will host a Wine, Chocolate & Cheese event to unite Downtown Hamburg businesses, encourage local shopping and support The Hamburg Strand Theatre.
Held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 in Downtown Hamburg, Lazy Dog Vintage Market owners Ashley and Justin Zimmerman hope that this event will help bring customers out to help support small local businesses as well as help The Strand.
“It’s a relaxing evening with friends and family while being able to shop after hours while enjoying some wines, cheeses and chocolates,” said Ashley Zimmerman. “With Christmas in the air at Lazy Dog Vintage, you’re sure to be in the mood for the holidays to come.”
All profits will be donated to The Strand to help pay their ongoing expenses such as the mortgage and utilities.
“The Strand Theatre is a historical site and an icon to the community of Downtown Hamburg,” said Zimmerman. “With these trying times, so many businesses have had to close during these times. We, Lazy Dog Vintage, have received so much support from our customers during COVID-19 that we wanted to give something back to our community. With The Strand being closed since the beginning of the shutdown, we chose to plan an event to help them out.”
Our Town Foundation, who operates The Strand, is helping to promote the event.
“Each participating business could see up to 100 people walk through their doors. Even if the tour participants don't purchase anything that evening, it brings awareness to them of what each business has to offer and hopefully they will return,” said Our Town Foundation Executive Director Deena Kershner.
“We are hoping (the event) will create more exposure to the general public of the quaint and unique shops and other businesses that occupy Downtown Hamburg,” said Zimmerman.
Highlights will include a Lazy Dog Giveaway, a variety of wines, homemade chocolates and assorted cheeses, and a sneak preview of the new upcoming market to Downtown Hamburg.
“We want to help give a reason for people to come and feel normal again, the best we can. Although mask wearing is a must, we hope to spread a little holiday cheer,” said Zimmerman.
Attendees will be required to follow CDC guidelines. Masks must be worn while shopping indoors. There will be COVID-safe sampling of all refreshments.
Purchase Tasting Passports at Lazy Dog Vintage, by calling 484-660-3695, in-store or at event unless sold out. Night of event, check in at Lazy Dog to pick up wine glass and Passport. Use parking lot at the library. Streets will be open to traffic. Must be age 21 or older, come with photo ID. Cost is $20 per person, no glass sharing.