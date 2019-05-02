Ken Conklin has been named the general manager the new Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, located in Kutztown.
In this role, Conklin is involved in the opening and management of the new Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton. Other responsibilities include recruiting, training, managing finances, while creating a high quality team focused on guest service. Ken will also manage profitability and guest satisfaction measures.
Conklin is a graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor's in hotel and restaurant management and has a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md. He is also a graduate of the Disney Institute, Orlando, Florida as well as a Distinguished Alumni of the Waldorf Astoria, New York, N.Y.
The new hotel will feature 100 guestrooms, indoor pool, fitness center, and free breakfast.
Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton-Kutztown, located at 15080 Kutztown Road, projects an opening date of early Fall 2019.