Building A Better Boyertown welcomed Boyertown's newest shop, a collaboration between Happy Zen Mama and Becker Home at 31 E. Philadelphia Ave.
“The pandemic has been hard for everyone and this year has been bleak, but the excitement of opening this location to the town has given us some major reasons to cheer. Specifically, this gives us hope to get through these tough times,” said Jillian Magee, Main Street Manager, Building a Better Boyertown. “We never want to see any business close down, but to see one open during a global pandemic in a small town puts a little extra pep in Building A Better Boyertown's step.”
Happy Zen Mama is a boutique featuring home decor, personal wellness, and fun and lighthearted gift items. Becker Home offers the home decorator's holy trinity of interior design, window treatments and upholstery, said Magee.
“Each business has complemented each other in the cozy storefront to bring a special shop into town,” said Magee. “They are all about personal, holistic approaches to decorating your environment so your space has your extraordinary personality woven throughout.”
“Combining two businesses in one location has allowed us to support one another in our efforts to grow our respective businesses, and serve the community,” said Monique Becker, president and owner of Becker Home. “We enjoy being able to take two seemingly different businesses, and bounce ideas off of one another. It makes both of us better business-women and more aware of opportunities to help strengthen the downtown area.”
“We hope our presence in the downtown Boyertown shopping district will bring joy to the community. We're proud to offer one-of-a-kind home decor services close to home,” she added.
“Boyertown is definitely going through a transformation, and I felt that is where I could contribute a positive presence and grow with the revitalization,” said Happy Zen Mama owner Lisa Delikat. “It is a great fit! By combining talents and strengths with Monique of Becker Home, we have created a welcoming and comforting space in town.”
Delikat moved to Gilbertsville two and a half years ago and fell in love with the area and the old fashioned sense of community and wanted to be a part of that.
“I am hoping to bring a fun, light hearted experience to downtown Boyertown,” she said, “a destination shopping location, a place where you can meet your girlfriends, peruse affordable luxury products and have a few laughs. ‘Everyone leaves here with a smile’ isn’t just a motto, it’s a fact.”
The store opened Nov. 12 and kicked off with a ribbon cutting followed by a Holiday Open House on Nov. 13 and 14. They served sweet treats from Simply Sherry’s bakery and Delikat’s signature cocktail The Happy Zen Mama. Door prizes and raffles were awarded.
“When you walk into our shop, we want you to feel like you are walking into a dear friend’s home, surrounded by warmth and joy,” said Delikat.
Happy Zen Mama offers products for the home, wellness solutions for the body, luxury baby nursery linens and accessories, upscale puppy products, fun greeting cards, exceptional candles and unique gifts.
“We set ourselves apart by offering unparalleled products at an accessible price point. I spent countless hours searching, researching and sourcing products that I am proud to offer,” said Delikat.
The vast majority of the products in the boutique are American made, several products are made in Pennsylvania and by female owned businesses and makers whenever possible.
“I like to develop a relationship with my makers and enjoy sharing the stories of where and how their products are made,” she said.
Becker Home opened in her home in Gilbertsville in 2008 and then moved to a shop in Boyertown in 2010.
“I've had a shop around the corner for many years, and have always wanted to be part of a vibrant business district within my community,” said Becker who lives in the area and grew up in Boyertown. “The business district has a wonderful classic downtown atmosphere with many businesses working to help revive the shopping district. I love that the community pulls together to support local businesses.”
Becker Home offers custom window treatments, upholstery, and interior design services, where people would usually have had to travel to larger towns or big box stores for those services. The store sell blinds and shades, decorator fabrics, wallpaper, and home furnishings, and fabricates drapery and upholstery projects on site.
“We are both the designer and the maker - we take pride in excellent customer service, and our work reflects the love of our craft,” said Becker. “We specialize in custom window treatments, upholstery, and holistic interior design. We believe that life at home should be meaningful, fun, and beautiful and that everyone who enters feels welcomed and special. We believe the shop reflects those values.”
The store offers private shopping for those who are not comfortable coming in during regular business hours. Customers can call to schedule a half-hour block of private shopping time, leave a non-refundable $10 deposit to hold their personal time slot, and when they come in to shop, the $10 deposit is credited to any purchase of $20 or more. Call 484-415-0350 to make an appointment.
“We want our customers to feel safe, and we understand the hesitancy for customers to shop indoors,” said Becker. “Coming up with other viable shopping options and trying to compete with large online commerce websites has kept us on our toes. We truly rely on customers who make shopping local a priority, and are happy to work virtually to maintain social distance measures.”
“The current climate in the nation and specifically Pennsylvania has brought its challenges, but the Boyertown community, Building a Better Boyertown and BMBA have been supportive and creative in bringing and keeping consumers in town,” said Delikat.
“Of course, there are some major fears like what if the county closes down again and how are businesses going to adapt when we're already exhausted,” said Magee. “Building A Better Boyertown is proud to say that we're here to help through thick and thin. We're offering social media consultations, free business resources and we continue to provide financial assistance through the Facade and Anchor grants. Our Economic Vitality Committee is eager to lend a helping hand with any challenges our small businesses face.”
Follow Becker Home on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beckerhome or visit https://becker-home.com/. Follow Happy Zen Mama on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HappyZenMama68/ or visit https://www.happyzenmama.com/.