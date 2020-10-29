GRQ Used Furniture in Fleetwood hosted a social distanced Fall Craft Fest, featuring vendors, food, live music, pumpkin decorating and coloring contest on Oct. 24.
“It was clearly evident that people really enjoyed being able to safely socialize, get some shopping done, grab a good bite to eat, and enjoy some music. The event brought a sense of normalcy, which is what people need,” said Angela Cremer of GRQ Used Furniture.
The Fall Craft Fest featured 68 vendors that ranged from local food vendors and small businesses to local artisans and crafters.
“The event was beneficial from multiple standpoints. First and foremost (and most importantly), it gave local vendors the opportunity to sell their crafts and products to a wide audience,” said Cremer. “Many custom artisans were there, so even if they may not have sold a lot of products that day we received a lot of positive feedback that they received a lot of orders from people. It was great publicity for local vendors, which was our goal.”
“Secondly, it served as a great outlet for people to safely shop outside for themselves as well as gifts for others with the holidays coming up. Ultimately, we hope this event helped build up a sense of community,” Cremer continued.
Cremer was unable to estimate the number of attendees, as people came and went all day.
“However, our parking lot was filled and we had rows of overflow parking in the grass behind our building, so we definitely had a couple hundred there,” she said. “There were 493 people ‘interested’ on our Facebook event, and it definitely seemed that that many came through.”
Highlights included live music performed by West Reading musician Matthew Bailey.
“Folks enjoyed requesting songs for him to sing while getting a bite to eat from UpDog Hot Dogs and PA Smokin' & BBQ,” said Cremer. “You could tell that people really enjoyed being able to socialize. The kids enjoyed being able to decorate a pumpkin and participating in our coloring contest.”
The four contest winners received a goodie bag and gift card to Fiore's Chill and Grill on Park Road in Blandon.
Walnuttown Fire Company was also onsite to display fire trucks and answer any questions on fire safety for Fire Prevention Month.
“We also always love seeing our vendors support other vendors in attendance by buying something from each other. It is the sense of community we all need.”
Cremer explained that this event was inspired by the current movement to shop local to support the community at a time when they need it most.
“Our owner, Jack Arak, has always made a point of supporting the community and giving back, and he believes it matters now more than ever.”
Last year, GRQ held its first Craft Fair and saw great success so they held another craft fair in September, which was well received, both by vendors and those who attended.
“We decided it made sense to put together another event in the fall so people could start their holiday shopping and continue to support small businesses,” said Cremer. “We hope this event provides an easy way for local businesses and vendors to receive support from the community at a time when it matters most.”
With safety in mind, the event was held outside in the grass field outside of the GRQ Used Furniture store, located at 14129 Kutztown Road in Fleetwood. All vendors were spaced out in accordance with CDC guidelines, and all guests were asked to practice social distancing.
“The event being held outside definitely assisted with following CDC guidelines. People were social distancing and many were wearing masks. Our vendors were following guidelines as well. They had hand sanitizer on their table,” she said. “One of our vendors, Soulistic Wellness Oils and Accessories was providing massages as well. In between clients using the massage chair, she was wiping it down and cleaning it according to guidelines.”
Among the participating vendors was Crave Press from Leesport.
“We have done shows out of state where there isn't a local connection, and those are great, but the local events like the event at GRQ mean more to us,” said Christina Steffy, editor and marketing coordinator of Crave Press. “We get to connect with community members and highlight the talent of our local authors.”
“It's pretty cool to chat with people who pick up a book on our table because they are intrigued by the cover and the title and they learn more about the book, and then they learn it's by a local author and they get this look of surprise and pride in their eyes,” she continued. “I think that's because we so easily overlook the talent we have right here in our backyard. And so many of those people share their stories with us, stories they have always wanted to write but didn't really think they could do anything with it until they saw a table full of work by local authors and got inspired.”
Regarding the GRQ event, Steffy said that was nice because the focus was on the vendors.
“Some larger events we have gone to in the past have a mix of events and entertainment and the vendors were secondary, but that wasn't the case with GRQ. They kept it simple, so people were there to see local vendors and support their local community,” she said.
Events like this help small businesses, but not always by bringing in sales that same day, said Steffy.
“Sometimes people just don't know what local vendors are out there, especially if those local vendors aren't fortunate enough to have a storefront in a high traffic area. In our personal experience, Crave Press may sell a very small number of books that day, but we see a spike in our website traffic and sales almost immediately after an event.”
The reason for that spike is because people talked to them, learned about the Crave Press books, took their promotional materials, and then either decided to buy the books themselves or shared that information with others who then purchased books.
“We see events like this as a crucial step in recognition and building community relationships with sales as secondary. That's different for some vendors, of course, but that has worked for us,” said Steffy.
“I also think supporting any local business helps all other local businesses because you're changing the mindset of just going to the big box stores,” she added. “The more you encourage people to first look locally for a product, the stronger your local economy becomes, and that benefits all small businesses. We've always needed that support, but in 2020 it's more necessary than ever.”
GRQ plans to host its Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, April 24. To attend as a food aor craft/artisan vendor, email grqfurniture@gmail.com. More updates will also be posted on their Facebook page @grqusedfurniture.