Building a Better Boyertown welcomed Hyatt Dental Sleep Medicine to Boyertown during a ribbon cutting celebration on Feb. 6.
Now open at 137 Montgomery Ave., suite 106, Dr. John Hyatt is looking forward to helping you solve your snoring problem. He’s also able to diagnose if you suffer from sleep apnea, a very treatable yet very dangerous condition. In fact, he’s so sure he can help you that he offers a free 30-minute consultation in his gorgeous and comfortable examination room.
Dr. Hyatt is an accomplished photographer, and you can see his stunning work in the beautiful office.
The ribbon cutting celebration was attended by friends, family, Board Members of BaBB and Borough Council, as well as Mayor Marianne Deery. We are so glad to have Dr. Hyatt and his team join our neighborhood.
Local to Boyertown, Dr. Hyatt and his wife Lori have raised seven graduates of Boyertown Senior High School. Always active with extracurricular activities, they now find themselves just as busy with their grandchildren.
Hyatt Dental Sleep Medicine is open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also have appointments available outside those hours and are very happy to work with you to help you sleep better.