A total of $793.69 was donated to Books by Kids at City Cuts in Kutztown thanks to a joint effort by two Krumsville churches.
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and New Jerusalem Zion UCC collected change for the Jingle Project prior to the pandemic. Social distancing restrictions and closures delayed their ability to deliver the donation to City Cuts until recently.
In person, wearing masks and practicing social distancing, they presented the doation on July 31 to Jon Escueta, City Cuts shop owner and the originator of the Books by Kids program.
Sharon Billger, chair of the Mt. Zion Local Shared Outreach group, explained that Mt. Zion Lutheran and New Jerusalem Zion UCC, both located in Krumsville, work together to do projects to help people and organizations in the area.
One of their ongoing projects is the Jingle Project.
“This idea was brought to us by our friends at New Jerusalem Zion UCC. They had their children take little metal buckets around the sanctuary each week to collect loose change from congregation members. The children then take their little buckets up front and dump them into a larger metal bucket, making a jingling sound, hence the name, Jingle Project,” said Billger in an email.
Mt. Zion decided to join in New Jerusalem’s efforts and had their Sunday School children decorate their own little buckets and collected change each week.
“We hope this instills in them the desire to help others,” said Billger. “Unfortunately, with the current virus situation we have put a hold on the children collecting the change.”
Since worship services resumed in June, the large metal Jingle bucket is available in the front of the sanctuary for members to deposit their change.
Each quarter the funds go to a different recipient. For the January to March quarter, they chose the Books by Kids program at City Cuts in Kutztown to receive the Jingle Project collection.
“We had to wait until the shop opened in the green phase for us to be able to present the check to Jon Escueta, City Cuts shop owner and the originator of the Books by Kids program,” she said.