Rep. Jerry Knowles (Berks/Carbon/Schuylkill) and Sen. David Argall (R-Berks/Schuylkill) announced that the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania (BFTP/NEP) have chosen to invest $16,000 in Cougle’s Recycling Inc. in Hamburg, Berks County.
“I applaud the Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ selection of Cougle’s Recycling to receive this funding and partnership,” said Knowles. “This will promote an innovative community-side infrastructure that supports Pennsylvania’s business technology ecosystem.”
The investment in Cougle’s Recycling will include partnering with Northampton Community College’s applications center. In addition, the funding will help to develop a technical and economic analysis of various process methodologies to convert waste plastic to hydrocarbon oil at this post-consumer and post-industrial recycler.
This project has been exacerbated by the limited demand in domestic and foreign markets. Cougle’s Recycling seeks an efficient and responsible method to manage the waste stream.
“As a recycler at home and in my offices, I’m pleased to see Cougle’s continue to develop new processes to use recycled products,” said Argall.
The Ben Franklin Technology Partners makes seed investment in early-stage technology companies, funds innovation in established manufacturers, and supports clients with in-house experts and a network of proven technical and business resources.
Cougle’s Recycling is a materials recovery facility that provides recycling services, consulting, and materials processing. Their goal is to maximize recycling and reduce waste. They aim to educate, motivate and help companies save money in waste costs, while pitching in for a greener tomorrow.
Since 1983, BFTP/NEP has created more than 18,000 new jobs and has retained nearly 38,000 existing jobs, helping to start 520 new companies and developed 1,935 new products and processes.