A Grand Opening will be held for kTown Hall, a newly renovated shared workspace located at 277 Fair Street, Kutztown, on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. The event is open to the public.
kTown Hall is a coworking office space, located in the old Kutztown Town Hall building, where individuals who work independently can access the amenities and networking benefits of a professional office environment on their own, flexible terms.
“We’re thrilled to be able to open for business and showcase the work space,” said Anne Timpe, Community Director of kTown Hall. “After months of renovations, the old Town Hall building is ready to rejoin the community and once again serve the people of Kutztown and the surrounding areas.”
The Grand Opening will feature a happy hour with craft beer from Saucony Creek Brewing + Gastropub and hors d’oeuvres highlighting cheese from Haven Farmstead Table. A limited number of discounted coupons will be offered to individuals who sign up for memberships to the coworking space.
kTown Hall is located at 277 Fair Street, Kutztown. For more information, contact Anne Timpe at 610-655-5419 or visit the website at www.ktownhall.com/events.