For a fifth year, the Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce is a planning partner for the Women’s and Family Business Panels.
The Kutztown University College of Business hosts a weeklong series of workshops, presentations, and panels are each March at no cost for Entrepreneurship Week March 23 to 26. This year’s theme is Adapting in a Changing Business Landscape.
The Women’s Panel will be held March 24 from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Panelists, who are also chamber members, include Dena Breslin, DenaB Coaching; Amy J. Miller, Esquire, Miller Thielen, P.C.; and Jennifer Lau, Farmhouse Flowers. Talia McKinney, Real Estate Salesperson, The Serhant Team NYC, is an alumnus of Kutztown University,
Moderating the Women’s Panel will be Lori B. Donofrio-Galley, Executive Director of the Northeast Berks Chamber. Visit www.kutztown.edu to register.
The Family Business Panel will be held March 26 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Panelists will include Lindsay Sokol Szejko, owner & CEO of Solo Laboratories, Inc.; Missy Wilson, co-owner and manager of Setter Ridge Vineyards; Jamey Maack, president and co-owner of Industrial Metal Plating; and Barry L. Schlouch, co-founder and president of Schlouch Incorporated.
Visit www.kutztown.edu to register.
Visit https://www.kutztown.edu/academics/colleges-and-departments/business/entrepreneurial-leadership-center/entrepreneurship-week.html for Entrepreneurship Week.