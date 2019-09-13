Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton-Kutztown, on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny Township, opened its doors to guests Sept. 11 and hosted a Backstage Pass open house Sept. 12.
During the open house, excitement filled the warmly lit hotel lobby as Kutztown University community members and KU Foundation donors toured the new hotel built on the site of the former Campus Inn, an old-style motel.
“Kutztown has needed something like this for a long time and we finally have it,” said Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel. “The actual hotel, it’s pretty neat. The rooms look really comfortable. Lots of room. I’m glad we have it.”
Schlegel said the hotel will serve those who like to visit Kutztown.
“They can now stay in Kutztown instead of having to stay in Reading or Allentown or elsewhere, which means that they’ll visit our shops, so it’ll be a part of our economy,” said Schlegel.
KU President Dr. Kenneth Hawkinson said having a hotel in Kutztown is exciting on many levels.
“It’s very exciting for the University because now we can host major events at the University locally so it’s going to bring many more people in to see our beautiful campus,” said Hawkinson. “And then on the community level, it’s very exciting because now the community can host so many more people. I’m sure it’s going to have an effect on local businesses in a positive way… a lot more people will come, more business and they’ll be more prosperity that everyone will be able to share.”
Hawkinson also noted that the artwork displayed throughout the hotel features the University and the culture of the Kutztown community. Pointing to a photo displayed in the hotel lobby, he said, “That shot of the buggy going past Old Main says so much in that photograph about our 154-year history together.”
The hotel is owned by Ursus Aureus of Kutztown and Golden Bear Ventures, two investment subsidiaries of Kutztown University Foundation, and managed by TKo Hospitality of Newark, Del.
Scott Dorn, KU Class of 1979, vice president of Kutztown University Foundation and president of Golden Bear Ventures and Ursus Aureus, Inc., said the reaction about the new hotel has been great and many are excited to start using it.
“We’re excited about the opportunities it can provide for the community, the University, and the business community around here,” said Dorn.
Diane Piscitelli of the Kutztown Community Partnership said the hotel is beautiful as well as beneficial to the community.
“The views from the fourth floor, unbelievable. At night time, when it’s all lit up, it’s very subdued lighting but its majestic as you come into town,” said Piscitelli.
Piscitelli said parents of KU students and those visiting Kutztown for conferences and events will now have a place in Kutztown to stay. There will be a shuttle available to go downtown which she believes will bring more people downtown.
“But the best thing about the hotel is that it’s going to benefit the students for scholarships,” said Piscitelli.
All proceeds go back to the Kutztown University Foundation to be used for KU scholarships.
“More scholarships for the University students is our primary objective and really the reason why we invested in this project from the inception,” said Ed Richmond, Chief Financial Officer and Associate Executive Director of Kutztown University Foundation, as well as vice president, secretary and treasurer of Ursus Aureus Inc. of Kutztown.
“But also a lot of benefit for the community in terms of bringing business and bringing tourism into the community and giving a place to stay,” continued Richmond. “We’ve been hearing for years at the KU Foundation from our visitors, alumni, parents, students and local businesses that when coming to Kutztown there just were not many options in terms of lodging other than a couple of small motels or staying 45 minutes away.”
When looking for investment opportunities to grow the KU Foundation, Richmond said that the hotel just seemed like a natural fit.
“Ultimately, it’s all about growing our endowment, generating more income for the Foundation which translates to more scholarships for the University students,” said Richmond.
Ken Conklin, the hotel’s general manager, was involved in the opening and management of the new Hampton Inn Kutztown, recruiting and creating a high quality team focused on guest service.
“All of the employees are local and a lot of them live very close to the hotel,” said Conklin. “Everybody here is empowered to take care of the customer and every job is as important as all of them. So the house keeping department, their job is as important as mine. It’s a team atmosphere.”
Conklin noted that hotel’s design is a brand new prototype by Hilton.
“This is the first one in the country that looks like this hotel so future Hampton Inns will look like this,” he said.
The 100-room hotel features an outside patio, indoor pool, fitness center, meeting rooms and a new breakfast setup, as well as the latest technology in the rooms and in other areas of the hotel.