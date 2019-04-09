Independent Bookstore Day is a celebration of books, readers and indie bookselling always held on the last Saturday in April. Firefly Bookstore in Kutztown is one of the area bookstores to be eagerly participating on April 27.
A nation-wide event held at independently owned bookstores all over the U.S., each store chooses how to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day, and most will include exclusive merchandise that can only be found in the stores on the day. The event first started in 2014 with Northern California bookstores.
“We’ve been taking part in Indie Bookstore Day for the last four years,” said Rebecca Laincz, Co-Owner of Firefly. “It’s really grown into a very exciting event and each year it’s become one of our busiest days.” Firefly plans to be open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Matthew Williams, the other owner at Firefly is “jazzed” about the upcoming event and special items for 2019.
“We’re going to be announcing the specialty products soon,” he said. “There are some great items including posters, signed editions and pins. Some will be for sale, but we’ll also have free gifts to give away.”
One item in particular may prove to be the most in-demand; a vinyl record of writer Charles Bukowski, featuring exclusive selections and material from the “Run with the Hunted” recording session from 1993. Firefly anticipates having a limited number available. Bukowski is considered one of America’s best-known contemporary writers of poetry and prose.
Laincz adds, “We’re also creating some special offers, just for customers,” In past years, Firefly has handed out games, bags and bookmarks produced for the event. “We don’t usually say what we’re offering until just before the event. We like to have it be a surprise!” Laincz explains.
So what makes this day so special for Firefly’s owners?
“Firefly is more than just a collection of books. It is also, in a very direct way, reflecting the passions of the community it exists in,” Wiliams said. “Our used book selection are the items that our customers and their neighbors have brought us. Literally, the books on our shelves mirror the interests of the people who read them before bringing them to the store.”
Williams said their events are community-based as well.
“Most of the authors, poets and speakers we invite to the store either live locally or have a local connection. They are part of who we are as a store, and what the store is to the area at large.”
The owners see Independent Bookstore Day as both a celebration of their customers’ enthusiasm for their business and for the books, games and other items they sell, and as a way to thank the community for their ongoing support of Firefly.
For more information, visit www.indiebookstoreday.com.