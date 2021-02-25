While COVID restrictions canceled events and meetings in early 2020, the Morgantown Area Business Association Board of Directors continues to connect with members and provide members ways to get their name and business out.
MABA resumed holding in-person MABA member meetings the 2nd half of 2020.
“We have started our meetings back up for members. We will continue to try to meet,” said MABA Board of Directors President Kelly Spica. “We are encouraging people to post more online; use our website to find local businesses and like and follow us on Facebook. Members can also ask us to post event flyers, coupons, information on what is going on at their business. This is free to use with your membership.”
Seeing a smaller turn out than normal, about 10 to 15 people attended meetings instead of the normal 20 to 30 for regular meetings.
“We feel it is important to still try to have meetings,” said Spica. “Let people decide if they are comfortable to attend.”
Meetings are held at The Windmill Restaurant in Morgantown on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 7:30 a.m.
“We have the entire back room of The Windmill Restaurant to meet,” said Spica. “With a smaller crowd, people can choose to sit at their own table and keep socially distant from others.”
Following the resignation of board member Nora Filmore the 2021 board is as follows: Board President Kelly Spica, Vice President of Membership and Newsletter Editor Lois Ann Mast, Vice President of Marketing Mark Zerr, Secretary Luanne Graham, and Treasurer and Webmaster Dave M. Hinkel.
The board's goals for 2021 include trying to stay in touch with MABA members and continue to find ways to contribute to the local community.
As president, Spica’s goals are to keep MABA active.
“With everyone staying home and distant, it is harder to keep in touch, but it is very important to continue to stay connected even if via electronic ways of doing it,” said Spica.
For 2021, the MABA board hopes to provide members ways to get their name and business out there.
“Utilize our website and Facebook to find information and refer business to your local community partners.”
For more information about MABA, visit www.maba-online.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MABAOnline/.