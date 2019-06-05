Morgantown Area Business Association (MABA) held it's annual Business Expo in the Morgantown Center on June 1.
Twenty of our member businesses manned tables providing information on what they offer, free giveaways, and some offered a raffle drawing.
A moon bounce was set up indoors to allow the children supervised play while parents visited all the members' stands.
During the expo, announcements were provided by one of our members, Scott Graham of Devon Sound. Holiday Inn provided food for purchase. Classic Auto Mall was open for self-guided tours.
Kelly Spice, Vice President-Events, organized the Expo.