Morgantown Area Business Association (MABA) will hold it's annual Business Expo on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Morgantown Center South Entrance (Classic Auto Mall).
There will be member businesses displaying their goods and some offering free services, such as water testing. Members have contributed door prizes and names will be drawn from a basket to award these. A moon bounce will be set up inside for the kids.
Fire trucks, garbage trucks, and ambulances will be outside for viewing and questions. Classic Auto Mall will be open for self-guided tours or guided tours on their trolley.
There is no admission charge for the Expo and there is plenty of free parking.