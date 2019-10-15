Morgantown Area Business Association dedicated a memorial tree in memory of longtime MABA member Joseph Thomas Sr. on Oct. 15.
The dedication ceremony took place after MABA's regular monthly breakfast meeting and those in attendance traveled to the site where the tree has been planted, in Morgan Circle, Morgantown. There were about 25 in attendance.
The dedication ceremony was attended by Thomas' wife Roseann, their son and daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as other family members.
MABA President Nora Filmore spoke during the dedication ceremony.
Joe Thomas, 81, passed away Feb. 21, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Joe was the husband of Roseann Thomas for 63 years. Together, they owned A2A Services-Vacs Plus at the intersection of Routes 10 and 23 in Morgantown for more than 20 years. A2A Services was an MABA member.
"Joe faithfully attended breakfast meetings, mixers, picnics, expos, and holiday dinners beside his wife. Even as Joe’s health began failing him, Joe continued to support MABA by attending meetings and showing his support of the organization," said Filmore. "Joe always helped in whatever way he could and favored any motion made to help MABA grow, always thinking of what was best for all the members."
Joe is survived by his daughter, Terri (wife of Frank Payne) and his son Joe Jr (Joey). There are also seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by their daughter, Cindy Mertz.
Joe loved his dogs, Teddy Bear and Henry. You would often see Joe outside the shop or riding in the car with them, along with their other dog, Fifi.
"Joe had a tender heart and a kind word for all he ran into. He was very emotional and often had tears in his eyes when speaking of his family or pets or Morgantown," said Filmore.
"Roseann, Joey, and Terri, we planted this tree and dedicate it as a living memory of a great man who was always there to support Morgantown Area Business Association (MABA). May it help us to have Joe live in our hearts forever."