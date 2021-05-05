Kuzan’s True Value Hardware is not an ordinary hardware store.
Kuzan’s was started in 1953 as a storm window business by Andrew Kuzan. In 1957, Andrew and his wife, Marie, expanded the business with an addition to the store and started selling variety items. In 1961 the store was expanded again adding another 3,000 square feet making the retail sales area a total 6,000 square feet with 6,000 square feet of storage on the bottom level. Andrew and Marie lived on the second floor above the store and also used some of that level for storage.
In 1976, they built the present store which has 22,000 square feet of retail space on 8 acres of land selling True Value Hardware products. An additional 8,000 square feet of space was added in 1979 expanding into the lawn and garden department.
Kuzan's true value hardware equipment rental in Kutztown, PA…our growth continued when Dennis and Ronald Heffner purchased the business in 1996 when the Kuzan’s wanted to retire. In 1997 we added our outdoor furniture, backyard sheds, Amish hand crafted furniture and crafts. In 1999, we added Just Ask Rental to our line of services. Click on Rentals and see Kuzan’s True Value Hardware extensive line of equipment rentals for all types of DIY projects.
Today Kuzan’s True Value Hardware Store and Rental Center is known for having the best selection of hard to find hardware items; the largest gift selection, which include Ertl Toys, Breyer Horses, candles, toys, and Amish made furniture. We pride our self with providing our customers with excellent service and if we don’t have it in stock, we will try hard to find what you are looking for.
At Kuzan’s True Value Hardware store, we recognize that exceptional service and innovation are critical to our success. Our many services are an example of the quality service and commitment our customers have come to expect from us. Our commitment is to “help you get the job done.”
Even in today’s economy, we bring to our customers the best products available at the lowest prices. Our staff has a wealth of expertise in all home improvement areas, garden equipment, tools, rental equipment, storage sheds plus a gift shop with unique items that are unmatched by our competitors. We have everything you need. If we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you.
Proudly Serving customers in the Reading, PA including: Bally, Bechtelsville, Bernville, Birdsboro, Boyertown, Centerport, Fleetwood, Hamburg, Kenhorst, Kutztown, Laureldale, Leesport, Lenhartsville, Lyons, Mohnton, Mount Penn, Shoemakersville, Sinking Spring, Strausstown, Topton, Wernersville, West Reading, Womelsdorf and Wyomissing.
Our team of professionals is always ready to assist with their expert knowledge of tools and craftsmanship. Our products and service are unbeatable. We get you what you need for your job – quickly, reliably and at the lowest price, and we guarantee it all.
Kuzan’s True Value Hardware Store and Rental Center is located at 1069 Pottsville Pike, Rt. 61 in Shoemakersville PA 19555. Our hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We are adhering to all safety precautions to ensure our customer's safety.
Contact us at 610-562-7186 or visit www.KuzansHardware.com.