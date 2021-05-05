Mountain View Supply, Inc. is your hometown hardware store and destination for equipment rentals in Hamburg PA, servicing areas all around Berks County such as Reading, Hamburg, Shartlesville, Fleetwood, Leesport, Kutztown and more. We are here to help you with your home and lawn projects. Our full line of rental equipment includes everything from excavators and concrete drills to generators and pressure washers. Our rental store also rents trailers, power tools and even sells party supplies. Whatever you need, we can either buy it or rent it from Mountain View.
In addition to being a full-line hardware store carrying the normal paint and hardware items, we are also known as a one-stop shop for animal and pet supplies. We stock a full line of animal feeds and pet toys. Mountain View Supply, Inc. is a diverse store with a knowledgeable staff to help answer your questions. On our website you can see what we have in stock and browse our vendor sites to find more information about the products. You name it, we got it…or we'll try really hard to get it for you!
Mountain View Supply is adhering to all safety precautions to ensure our customer’s safety.
Have any questions or special order? Call us @ 610-488-1025, email: mvsinc@comcast.net or visit www.MtViewSupply.com.