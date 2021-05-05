Since 1932, Russell E. Conrad, Inc. has been serving the East Penn Valley and surrounding areas with their personal family touch. Clayton Conrad was the pioneer of the business, known as Clayton Conrad Coal and Hauling. It included a local hauling and coal delivery service. After his tour of duty in the Marine Corps in WWII, Clayton’s son, Russell, returned home to work with Clayton hauling coal to residents around the area.
The company added home heating oil sales back in 1952, selling fuel oil and kerosene, as a Gulf Solar Heat Oil Dealer for many years.
When Clayton Conrad retired in 1964, Russell took over ownership and continued to serve the customers heating needs with heating oil, kerosene, and coal sales. Russell also added 24 hour burner service back in 1964 to have his customers feel secure due to any breakdowns that may occur during the night.
His son Patrick joined the staff back in 1974, became operations manager in 1989, and since the passing of Russell in 2008, has become the third generation owner of the business.
Russell E. Conrad, Inc. today is the oldest, single family business in Kutztown, who continues to grow and serve our loyal customers, who we treat as part of our growing family, and not as a number.
The business today includes the same quality service in the heating oil industry, as well as heating and air conditioning sales and service. Russell E Conrad, Inc. installs hot water boilers, warm air furnaces, central air conditioning systems, both duct and ductless, and offer alternative payment programs, as well as service contracts.
Russell e. Conrad, Inc. takes pride in being there for you, 24 hours a day, for all your needs, as a full service heating oil dealer with no hidden costs.
Russell E. Conrad, Inc. is located at 111 South Maple Street, Kutztown PA. Call us today at 610- 610-683-8241 or visit www.russellconradoil.com.