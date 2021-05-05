After running The Arts Barn for almost 5 years, Director Deborah Cooper of Schuylkill Haven decided to expand her barn to focus on adding a comprehensive lineup of arts education opportunities for Schuylkill County residents.
With horses munching only a few feet away and a babbling brook, The Arts Barn has become a great setting where residents and tourists can take day long workshops and longer classes to expand their facility with a variety of art media and techniques. With a woodstove, hot complimentary beverages and cookies always available, she’s created a very welcoming setting in which to hone new skills.
Prior to The Arts Barn, Deborah operated The Toy Barn, born of her desire to give her kids the best toys out there. Toys that were educational, fun and well made. Since the store closed, the space became a repository of all sorts of interesting but unused antiques. The Arts Barn was born when she realized that most of her friends were artists, all hard working and very talented, and yet they had no outlet for their work except the occasional art show. The antiques became the showcases for the art, and the walls that once held shelves of crafts, music, and dolls became the walls that now hold incredible works of arts.
Please call 570-366-8736 or visit TheArtsBarn.org for more information and our upcoming schedule for upcoming Spring/Summer classes, Summer camps and workshops!