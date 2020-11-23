New businesses continue to open in Hamburg, even amid a pandemic.
“Word is getting out that Hamburg is a great place to own a business. The town has shown growth over the past few years with the opening of several new businesses that have become a staple in our community,” said Our Town Foundation Executive Director Deena Kershner.
When the OTF, Hamburg’s non-profit community revitalization corporation, held its last visioning meetings for the town in 2016, Kershner said the community’s main requests were for a brew pub, a winery, a coffee shop, a bed and breakfast, and unique shops.
“I am pleased to say we now have them all!”
When Windsor Distributing’s Copperz Brew Pub opens, there will be two brew pubs in town. Bouchette Vineyards and Lucky Leprechaun Wineries opened since the visioning. The Bismarck Bed and Breakfast opened in 2018. Four Twelve Coffee Shop opened in 2017. Also, several new unique businesses opened including Hamburg Antiques, Lazy Dog, and the Blue Coast. In addition, the Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg expanded to a larger location.
“As more businesses open in town, additional ones will want to locate here as well,” Kershner said. “The new businesses will add to the array of services and unique shops that are already in town. Several of the new retail shops will offer unique items that cannot be found in the big-box stores, plus they will offer the good old fashioned personal friendly service that everyone loves.”
There is also more unity amongst businesses.
“Business owners are willing to work together to help one another out,” she said. “I have not yet met with all of the new owners; however, I am ecstatic that the ones I did meet all have a positive personality and want to get involved with the community. Several have already joined the Our Town Foundation and have shown interest in getting involved with the organization.”
“Two new barber shops, new home decor store, plus another brew pub on the way. Hamburg is shaking off the COVID blues,” Hamburg Borough Mayor George Holmes posted on his Facebook page.
Holmes hopes that Hamburg continues to attract more businesses for today’s economy.
“The idea of supplying essential goods in the past has given way to big-box stores and online warehouses. We’ll never compete with them,” said Holmes.
“Instead the focus would be better spent on providing services, handmade or custom products, and unique items,” he continued. “Many of our new businesses have followed this, with great results. Additionally, social media-savvy businesses seem to thrive by generating buzz to get people in the door.”
Vacant Storefronts Filled
“Three of the new shops are filling storefronts that have been vacant for years. Cindy's Flowering Cupboard moved into the original Dutch Hess's News Stand at the corner of 2nd and State. It has been several years since any business was open at that location, with the last business being the Alamode Ice Cream Shop which relocated to a larger location,” said Kershner. “With the closing of Kurtz Florists last year, Hamburg did not have a stand-alone flower shop. When I found out that the owner was looking for a location in Hamburg, I worked with a local realtor to find her a spot. We felt that corner was a perfect location because of the available parking in that area. The owners of the property, Vreeland and Linda Wood, immediately went to work to renovate the building for her needs.”
Alamode Ice Cream Shop, now called Hamburg Sweet Treats and at a larger location at 234 State, recently announced new ownership.
“I'm so excited about my new adventure in the ice cream business. I can't wait to meet all the regular customers as well as attracting new ones,” said Hamburg Sweet Treats new owner Bee Moyer.
Currently closed for the season, the shop will reopen in spring.
“I'm planning on painting and making the place colorful and fun. I've picked up a few old ice cream related items from the antique shops in town and I want to use them for décor,” Moyer said. “I want it to be a place where people can come in and smile. You're already in a good mood because you're going for a yummy treat, so why not be greeted with a happy atmosphere with cheerful people.”
“My idea is to just make people smile!” she added.
Moyer hopes to add a few food items, including hot dogs, nachos and BBQ, as well as baked goods like brownies, cookies and pie. Different types of candies and honey products is also a possibility, “I'm already scheming up how to use these items in sundaes.”
The shop will open earlier also, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
At 46 South 4th St., Matthew Baker opened What Matters Co. Barbershop in the former Ely's Shoe Store which closed in 2007.
“I’m very happy that the empty storefront is being rented. The best thing for a town to look vibrant is to have all the storefronts filled,” said Kershner.
A 2014 Tulpehocken High graduate and former plumber, Baker discovered barbering as an art form and started cutting hair in 2016. A licensed barber since the beginning of 2020, he was unable to find a close barbershop to work in so he pursued opening his own shop in Hamburg on Nov. 19.
“I’ve worked in the town for the past six years for a local plumbing company and really liked the small town feel, but also the culture, community and other local businesses that bring the town its character,” said Baker. “I like that there’s a community that’s interested in a high quality haircut, and being able to provide that and more.”
The barbershop started as a dream to bring the classic experience of a barbershop to a modern society by focusing on things like community, conversation and relaxation, as well as the details that surround a nice haircut, said Baker. The barbershop experience includes hot lather, straight razors, steam towels and astringent and a focus on the best haircut.
A place where expression at exceptional levels is celebrated, the shop features vintage furniture, barber chairs, a chess table and art by Kempton artist Jonathan Bond and others. Believing that local businesses and artists are what hold communities together, Baker serves locally roasted coffee and uses local hair and lifestyle products. He also plans to host music artists.
Hours are Wednesday 5 to 10 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. To book an appointment, go to whatmattersco.com or call 610-816-8168. For more information, follow on Instagram and Facebook. Visit www.whatmattersco.com.
New Life Thrift Store opens Nov. 28 at 14 South Fourth St. next to Four Twelve Coffee.
“Hamburg seems like a good fit for us because it is a great community with support from its residents and we’re excited to be here,” said Jeanne Porter, president of New Life Thrift store. “We hope to be able to support local non-profits while giving customers an opportunity to purchase clean fashionable clothing at a reasonable price as well as give them an opportunity to donate to our cause.”
The store accepts donations of clean, slightly used women’s clothing and accessories, including shoes, handbags, jewelry, scarfs, hats and more. Proceeds benefit a non-profit. The Northern Berks Food Pantry is the store’s first recipient.
“We are hoping that opening during the pandemic won’t give us too many challenges and that we can offer our services to the Hamburg and surrounding areas,” said Porter.
This is their 2nd store location. The Pottsville store celebrates its 2nd anniversary in January. In the past, proceeds have supported Servants to All homeless shelter and St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen in 2019 and Big Income Group (formerly Big Brothers Big Sisters) in 2020.
Hamburg store hours are Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call store manager Kimberly Pace at 484-665-3170.
There’s even something for pets
The Animal Resource Cooperation, opened at 202 South 3rd St. in July, is owned and operated by Pamela Kneass, who has a doctorate in Naturopathic Animal Sciences from Kingdom College of Natural Health, and Michelle Porter, Center Director and Customer Service Manager.
“The Animal Resource Cooperation is a collaboration of like-minded individuals who believe in Nature's provisions for better health. We offer various holistic services and educational seminars to share the natural options available to support your pet’s well-being,” said Kneass.
The Co-Op offers naturopathic consultations which focus on nutritional and herbal supplementation, nutritional consultations, nail trims, Zen Play Den indoor owner assisted private playroom for dogs, Katzen cat boarding accommodations, dog training, reiki, animal communication seminars and readings, pet supplies and supplements, and gifts for pet lovers.
“We are offering the next dimension of pet care. Holistic pet care supports the whole pet, mind, body and spirit. That also includes supporting pet owners to improve their relationship with their pets and both their lives,” said Kneass. “We hope to provide the community an education center to help them be the best pet owners they can be while providing their furry loved ones a happy, enriched, fully lived life.”
For more information, call 570-230-8382 or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheARC.InnerPeaceAndWellness/.
Ribbon cutting events welcome new businesses
OTF hosted ribbon cuttings for Gifted Hands Barbershop and Diamond Décor on Nov. 13.
Hommy Colon of Hamburg opened Gifted Hands, a barbershop with a friendly environment where everyone is welcomed, at 26 N. 3rd St. on Nov. 10.
Colon was inspired to open a barbershop in Hamburg because, as a first-time homeowner in Hamburg, he noticed the community needed an urban barbershop.
While opening during a pandemic has its challenges, Colon said he has been following CDC guidelines and taking precautions.
Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays are appointments only for first responders and frontline workers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments must be made 24 hours in advance. Call 484-665-3183. For more information, visit https://website-10974882126129545051-barbershop.business.site/.
Cindy and Joe Zeidler recently opened upscale home décor store Diamond Décor at 342 State St.
Cindy has more than 16 years in the lighting, home decor and furniture industry and her husband, Joe, recently left his auto detailing business to focus on the store operations.
Hours are Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information, call 484-797-2879 or visit https://diamond-decor.com/ or follow on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/342DiamondDecor/.