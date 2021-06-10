A new community market opens in Boyertown on June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Organized by Building a Better Boyertown, the Boyertown Evening Market plans to be a place where community members, small businesses, and producers can gather to shop, eat, and enjoy entertainment. Held every first and third Thursday of the month until early October, the producer-only market will be set up on the parking lot of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, 85 South Walnut St., Boyertown.
Some of the first vendors to showcase their goods will be Semper Pie, a veteran-owned cheesecake shop, the Firefly Café, an all-vegan café, and the Peppermint Stick, Boyertown’s nostalgic candy shop.
Building a Better Boyertown also announced plans to feature local nonprofit organizations with “living history” exhibits that display the rich history of the town along with activities and entertainment for all age groups to enjoy.
“With the recent closing of Zern’s farmer’s market, we saw an opportunity to fill a community need and knew we had to take it," said Jillian Magee, Main Street Manager. "Everyone from small businesses to local farmers will benefit from the public exposure, which is so important after the tough year they’ve had. We’re very thankful to the Museum of Historic Vehicles for allowing us to use their space and we look forward to the historical influence they’ll be able to provide the market. We’re excited about this project and, from what we’ve heard, the town is, too!”
To become a vendor, contact Jesse Houser at intern@boyertownpa.org or Jillian Magee at manager@boyertownpa.org.