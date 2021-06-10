Organized by Building a Better Boyertown, the Boyertown Evening Market opens in Boyertown on June 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. and will be held every first and third Thursday of the month until early October on the parking lot of the Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, 85 South Walnut St., Boyertown. One of the first vendors to showcase their goods will be Semper Pie, a veteran-owned cheesecake shop.