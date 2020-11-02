Heatherwood Retirement Community in Honey Brook is welcoming a new executive director, Ken Hook.
“It’s a beautiful building here, and I have good managers,” Hook said.
Hook most recently served as executive director at Independence Court of Quakertown, for 18 years. Prior to that appointment, he was executive director at Newseasons at Exton.
He has 37 years of experience in senior living and also has a background in mental health. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
“I’ve always had a deep interest in people and caring for others,” Hook shared. “I thought senior living was a good chance to run my own business and care for people at the same time.”
Originally from the Philadelphia area, Hook has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in social work. He currently lives in Pottstown. He and his wife, Clorinda, have two children and four grandchildren.
Heatherwood Retirement Community is located at 3180 Horseshoe Pike.
With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Century Park Associates manages more than 40 senior living communities in 19 states. For more information about Century Park, visit CenturyPA.com.