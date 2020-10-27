NEW HOLLAND, Pa -- Melody Karick, dementia trainer with ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community and Chet Yoder, chairman of the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community committee, recently presented the first Dementia Friendly Business window logo to Lori Bennett, Market Manager, Prosper Bank (formerly Coatesville Savings Bank), 695 West Main Street, New Holland.
Bennett and her team completed the required online training and two-hour in-person training outlined by the Dementia Friendly Community earlier this year. The two-hour training included a virtual dementia tour, a session on understanding dementia and hands-on dementia training at Garden Spot Village.
“We really appreciated the time that Melody spent with our team," said Bennett. "The training allowed our team members to better understand what our customers’ families may be dealing with. Our team has a greater passion for helping people with dementia and other special needs. Even now, months later, ideas from the training keep coming up.”
“We learn so we can teach others — we have a better understanding of dementia and have tools to relate to customers better and look for signs, both for our customers and our own family members,” Bennett added. “We truly appreciate being a part of the Dementia Friendly Community. Having this program available to us is a blessing."
In addition to training, the Dementia Friendly Community offers Memory Cafes on the fourth Wednesday of each month at Trinity Lutheran Church, 221 E Main Street, New Holland from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided during these free events.
To learn more about the ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community, contact Crystal Yunginger, ELANCO Dementia Friendly Community Coordinator, at cyunginger@elancodfc.org.