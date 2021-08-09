After just two months of opening, the owner of Sincerity Massage Therapy in Leesport finds that her business is not only growing but booked completely as clients seek massage therapy to relieve pandemic stress or find help with COVID after effects.
“Many of our clients have expressed that the pandemic has caused them a lot of issues,” said owner Sherri Giacobello. “We have had several clients who come to Sincerity due to the after effects they are experiencing due to COVID such as headaches, muscle aches and tension. Some clients are feeling overwhelming stress in navigating this time, personally and professionally. We are able to provide an environment and treatment which, even for just an hour, can provide them a time where they can relax and let go of some of that stress.”
After losing her job and the pandemic shut down many businesses, Giacobello, at 49 years old, decided to go back to school and became a massage therapist, opening Sincerity Massage Therapy in May at the Schoolside Plaza in Leesport.
“I wanted to have a job that made a real and direct difference in people's lives. COVID gave me the time and opportunity to make that change.”
Blown away by the response from the community since opening, Giacobello said many come to Sincerity due to word of mouth.
“The client base has been so supportive by letting others know about us. We would not be where we are and continuing to flourish if it was not for our amazing clientele. It has been a blessing to serve this community these past couple of months,” she said. “We've met some wonderful people.”
Many have booked appointments weekly, bi-weekly or monthly through the end of the year already, making massage therapy part of their ongoing wellness plan.
Ultimately, Giacobello wants Sincerity to be a place where the community can come for help to relieve muscle pain and tension, to relax and find help with stress and anxiety, “A place they can go to and take a deep breath and know they will be cared for by our staff.”
Bamboo Fusion Massage Therapy
While Giacobello attended the Academy of Massage Therapy and Bodyworks in Pottstown to become a certified massage therapist, she was introduced to several massage modalities.
“When I experienced Bamboo Fusion Massage Therapy, I immediately knew I wanted to learn this and provide the experience to my clients.”
In July, Giacobello and massage therapist Jennifer Trexler both received certification by the founder of Bamboo Fusion Massage, Nathalie Cecilia.
“She is an amazing person who, like me, just wants to provide the best possible experience for the client,” said Giacobello. “It was an excellent class and I could not wait to offer what I learned to my clients.”
Giacobello explained that Bamboo Fusion provides an elevated experience to massage therapy, bringing an extreme sensation of relaxation and well-being while reducing tension and stimulating the flow of blood and improving lymphatic drainage.
“As therapists, it allows us to apply more pressure and enables us to give longer massages as it saves our hands and wrists from fatigue and possible injury such as carpal tunnel,” she said.
The bamboo tools are warm when used on the clients.
“Not only does the warmth provide a relaxing effect on the client but when working on muscles, the warmth will allow the therapist to work more effectively into the muscles.”
Giacobello said some think that Bamboo Fusion can be compared to hot stone massages but, with the exception of using warmth, they are two different offerings.
“The bamboo tools are used like an extension of the therapist's hands. We use the tools to work the muscles as we would use our hands, forearms and elbows. The bamboo offers a detailed and even distribution of pressure.”
The response to this new massage therapy has been very positive.
“We have many clients already who have incorporated bamboo into their appointments as they have felt the positive results it provides,” said Giacobello.
In September, the massage therapy studio expands its services to include Bamboo Bamboo-Visage (visage meaning “face” in French) which is a French face massage using a delicate bamboo tool set created for their function, control and smooth glide on the face. This treatment combines the use of a face therapy cream to make the clients skin soft and supple with a sensation of relaxation.
Also, Trexler will offer Reflexology, a form of bodywork that involves applying pressure to the feet to produce changes in pain and many other benefits elsewhere to help your body to work better.
Sincerity Massage Therapy is located at 5 S. Centre Ave., Suite A6, Leesport.
Book online at https://www.vagaro.com/sinceritymassagetherapy or call 484-671-2285. Visit www.sinceritymt.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sinceritymt.