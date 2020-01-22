KUTZTOWN — The Northeast Berks Chamber announced its officers for 2020 and its new Board members during the first Board of Directors meeting of the year on Jan. 10.
Board Officers for 2020 are John L. Scott as President for a second one-year term; Alyse Mitten as 1st Vice President for a second term; Connie A. Werley as Treasurer for a second term; and Hope Pearson as Secretary. All officer terms are one year with an option for two years of service.
Scott is the Vice President of Community Lending for Community First Fund in Northern Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties and has over 17 years of financial services experience, including positions with PNC Bank, Santander Bank, and Citizens Bank.
“I am proud of our 30-year history. Since the organization’s inception, the Board of Directors has been comprised of members who have served as the oversight and backbone of the Chamber. As I move into my second year as Chamber President, I recognize, more than ever, the importance every board member brings to the organization. To both our retiring directors and officers and to the incoming members, I thank you for your service to the organization, members and the communities we serve,” said Scott.
Celebrating his 12th year of membership at the Chamber, Scott was President in 2019, 1st Vice President and Treasurer in 2018, and Member of the Year in 2017. He also serves as Secretary of the Allentown West Rotary Club. He is a longtime member and Past Master of Huguenot Lodge No. 377 F&AM in Kutztown and volunteers for Live Learn & Play, an autism support organization based in Allentown. He previously served as President of the Kutztown Community Partnership, as a board member of the Tri-Valley YMCA/Fleetwood, and on the Audit Advisory Committee for Lower Macungie Township.
Mitten started Interlace Communications, Inc, Shoemakersville, over 25 years ago. She works in all aspects of the business, including sales, building websites, and training. She keeps abreast of the innovative changes happening both with online and print marketing which provides their clients with an edge for marketing their businesses and organizations.
Werley is a business development officer for Tompkins VIST Bank. Her banking career began in 1992 when the company was The First National Bank of Leesport. Starting in Deposit Operations she worked her way up to Deposit Operations Manager, later Assistant Branch Manager and then Branch Manager of the Blandon Office.
Pearson is the Vice President of Retail Banking for Fleetwood Bank. Prior to joining Fleetwood Bank, she served as the Vice President of Community Lending at Community First Fund where she was responsible for business development and community and economic development lending in the Lehigh Valley Market. Pearson has over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector.
The new board members - approved as elected on Dec. 11 - are Abigail Mirarchi, Accelerated Instructional Media, Leesport; Dr. Shawn Riley, Kutztown University College of Business; and Sherry Christman, Elite Business Solutions, Hamburg.
Mirarchi is the founder, owner, and president of Accelerated Instructional Media, Inc (AIM), a workforce performance and development company that helps Learning, Talent Development, HR, and Change Management leaders increase and expand employee skills, competencies and capabilities.
Riley has been an associate professor of management at KU since 2012, teaching strategic management and entrepreneurship courses for both undergraduate and MBA students. Prior to arriving in Kutztown, Riley was a visiting faculty member at the University of Washington Tacoma, where he taught courses in strategic management and entrepreneurship.
Christman is the owner of Elite Business Solutions, LLC. In February 2012, when her father passed away suddenly, she lost her job a few months later, and with her husband’s encouragement, she started her own business. An active member of the Chamber, she has served on the Fundraising Committee for years and now chairs the committee in 2020. She received the 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors of Kutztown Strong and is an active member of Moment of Peace Adventures, Inc.
For more information about the Northeast Berks Chamber, contact Lori B. Donofrio-Galley, Executive Director, at 610-683-8860. Visit www.northeastberkschamber.com.