Sept. 26, 2019 marks a milestone for the Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce, Kutztown.
The regional chamber will commemorate its 30th anniversary by recognizing and celebrating people, businesses and community organizations that founded and sustained the chamber in its early years through the last three decades. Four awards will be presented to founding members who remain active in the chamber. Eligibility was based on sustaining membership and chamber engagement.
The 30th Anniversary Chamber Dinner will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 at The Center at Holiday Inn Lehigh Valley, 7736 Adrienne Drive, Breinigsville, featuring entertainment by Denny Corby, magician, comedian, and emcee. He has performed for several high-profile clients with rave reviews and will mystify guests ahead of the Chamber Awards Ceremony.
Of the 100 founding members of what was called the Kutztown Area Chamber of Commerce in 1989, 22 remain members today, including the Airport Diner, Brandywine Area School District, Arlan R. Christ, DESCCO Design & Construction, Inc., Fleetwood Bank, Fleetwood Area School District, Foliage Farm, Good Shepherd, Robert J. Hobaugh, Jr., Esq., J.A. Meyer Fine Jewelry, John Monaghan Group of Kutztown Realtors, Inc., Kutztown Area Historical Society, Kutztown Area School District, Kutztown Rotary Club, Kutztown University, Paul Lilienthal, Lutheran Home at Topton, Kutztown Folk Festival, Renningers Farmer’s Market, Rhode Agency, Inc., State Farm Insurance, and Ludwick Funeral Home.
Tickets include dinner, appetizers, entertainment and a commemorative chocolate favor. There will be a cash bar and silent auction of which some of the proceeds will benefit the new chamber scholarship fund. To purchase tickets, visit www.northeastberkschamber.com.
Dream Vacations/Main Street Getaways, Kutztown, owned by Ellen Overcast, is the event Title Sponsor. The Gold Sponsor is East Penn Manufacturing; Silver Sponsors Watkins Architect, Ltd. and Antanavage Farbiarz, PLLC.; and Bronze Sponsors Grey Muzzle Manor, Berks Schuylkill SCORE, Sher & Associates, P.C., Spotts Nationwide Group, and Elite Business Solutions, LLC. Celebrate Together Events is the Décor Sponsor, and Fleetwood Bank is the Commemorative Anniversary Favor Sponsor. Elite Business Solutions, Hamburg, is the entertainment sponsor.
For more information about dinner or membership, call Lori B. Donofrio-Galley, Executive Director, at 610-683-8860.