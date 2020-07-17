The Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce understands that all businesses have faced serious challenges born of the coronavirus pandemic.
Business closures, stay-at-home orders and new safety practices have disrupted the cycle of business and what had been considered “normal” in work and in life.
Although we have found ourselves socially distanced during the past four months, the chamber leadership has remained engaged with its membership and its mission.
Planned outreach efforts and virtual meetings, meetups, webinars and programs are keeping members engaged, connected and finding value through easily accessible platforms.
Synergies & Solutions is a new series of programs for members with a focus on networking, trending topics and education.
For now, the chamber will host the sessions securely in Zoom. Over the next months, we will determine if meetings will remain strictly virtual or become a hybrid format of both virtual and live face-to-face meetings. Digital sponsorship opportunities are available.
Pilot one-hour programs for B2B (Business to Business) and B2C (Business to Consumer) are scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on July 21 and July 23, respectively. Registration is open with a limit of 20 attendees per session. The two pilot programs are offered at no cost.
On Oct. 16 the Chamber will host a virtual Chamber Dinner during which an online auction, awards presentation and entertainment will be facilitated. Area restaurants will supply take-out meals for members to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes.
Each reservation includes a swag bag, which will be delivered in person ahead of the event.
Thank you to our Silver Sponsors, Accelerated Instructional Media (AIM) and Tompkins VIST
Bank; and our Bronze Sponsors, Interlace Communications Inc., Sher & Associates, PC; Spotts Insurance Group; and Elite Business Solutions. Details will follow on how to purchase reservations.
Fifty percent of the auction proceeds from the virtual chamber dinner will grow the new
Chamber Scholarship Fund to benefit students who graduate from school districts in northeast
Berks County and are admitted to Kutztown University’s accredited College of Business and meet all eligibility requirements.
For more information, contact Lori B. Donofrio-Galley, executive director, at 610-683-8860 or www.northeastberkschamber.com.