KUTZTOWN — The Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce, Kutztown, welcomes Leigh-Ann Wilkins, Economic Outreach Associate in the Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, to present economic indicators and forecasts for 2020.
The Chamber’s Economic Forecast Breakfast will be held at the South Dining Hall on the Campus of Kutztown University on Jan. 17.
Each year, the Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce organizes a combined Annual Member Meeting and Economic Forecast Breakfast. Fleetwood Bank is the sponsor for another consecutive year.
Doors open at 7:30 a.m., and the meeting, which is always open to the public, will end at 9 a.m. Online registration is open at www.northeastberkschamber.com. Advance registration for Members and Member Guests is $15 per person; non-members pay $30 per person. Early registration is encouraged for this popular program.
Wilkins speaks to business and financial leaders throughout the Third District about local business conditions, macroeconomic trends, and monetary policy.
Her own research interests include regional economic trends, consumer credit risk, and applied behavioral economics. She is currently studying aggregate fluctuations in credit scores over the business cycle.
Prior to joining the Research Department, Wilkins worked as a quantitative analyst in the Bank’s Supervision, Regulation, and Credit Department, where she analyzed emerging risks in retail credit portfolios.
Wilkins has a master’s degree in applied economics from Drexel University and dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and psychology from West Virginia University.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia helps formulate and implement monetary policy, supervises banks and bank and savings and loan holding companies, and provides financial services to depository institutions and the federal government.
It is one of the 12 regional Reserve Banks that, together with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., make up the Federal Reserve System. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank serves eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, and Delaware. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is located at Ten Independence Mall, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For more information, visit www.philadelphiafed.org.
As part of the Chamber’s Annual Meeting agenda, new and outgoing board members and board officers will be recognized for their service, and committees will report out on committee work in 2019.
For more information about the member benefits of the Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce, please contact Lori B. Donofrio-Galley, Executive Director, at 610-683-8860 or at ldg@northeastberkschamber.com. Also, visit www.northeastberkschamber.com.