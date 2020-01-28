It all began with a simple question. Alyse Mitten, owner of Interlace Communications of Shoemakersville said of the “Google beyond Gmail” workshop she taught to business representatives on Jan. 23.
When a friend from the Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce, Penelope Oulds of Pay Day Payroll Service, asked Mitten how to merge online calendars, Mitten realized others in the community would benefit from learning about applications available to individuals and businesses, many at no cost.
“I recently started using Google Suite through my work in the chamber committee,” Oulds explained. “It’s very useful to communicate with my chamber members.”
Mitten collaborated with Lori Donofrio-Galley, chamber director, and the Our Town Foundation of Hamburg to organize an instructive lunch and learn seminar.
Twenty representatives from small businesses and non-profit groups gathered for the educational event, held at the 1787 Brewing Company in Hamburg, as Mitten spotlighted Google applications from calendars and emails to documents and advertising options.
If Mitten could pick one tip for everyone to learn, it’s the grid of nine dots found at the top of the screen when logged into Gmail or GSuite programs. Here, users can access the applications they like – be it word-processing documents or spreadsheets, shared calendars, tasks lists, slide-show presentations or advertising options. Users can use a simple click-and-drag technique to customize which apps make it to the top of this pull-down menu option.
Google Drive, Mitten explained during the lunch, is “where everything hangs out that you use. It’s your email, your documents, your slides. You can arrange things in folders for later use. I can give people access to work on a project, even if they don’t use Gmail.”
As she talked, Mitten clicked through a Google slide presentation and gave live demonstrations accessing different apps. She explained the difference between Gmail (a free application) and GSuite, which involves monthly fees but in Mitten’s opinion offers good options for businesses who wish to keep control over company emails and branding.
Mitten answered questions and gave real-time instruction to attendees at the lunch. She addressed the value of gathering positive reviews from satisfied customers and the best way to counter negative reviews. Though they cannot be removed, she recommended answering any negative review and doubling efforts to encourage others to share their more positive experiences. Reviews, she added, are what drive your business to the top of a Google search list.
Oulds, who attended the lunch workshop, said she was satisfied that all her questions about Google applications were addressed. She was sitting with Donofrio-Galley, who added that the seminar addressed the training and education that chamber members are looking to receive.
“Our member platform focuses on educational seminars and networking,” Donofrio-Galley said, and the chamber relaunched their lunch programs last fall. “Alyse is one of our board members and is an experienced trainer in all things Google. With the ever-changing world of technology and especially Google, people need to be brought up to speed.”
Donofrio-Galley said the Northeast Berks Chamber of Commerce is looking for locations for similar seminars in the future. For further information, contact her directly at 610-683-8860 or via email at ldg@northeastberkschamber.com.
Mitten’s business, Interlace Communications, offers a live marketing tip feed every Tuesday on Facebook. For details, visit the company website at iciconnect.com or call 484-709-6564.