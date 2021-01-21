Northeast Berks Chamber's outgoing president, John L. Scott, passed the gavel of presidency to new Chamber President Alyse Mitten, during the virtual members meeting on Jan. 15.
Scott, of Community First Fund, served two terms as chamber president and has been a Chamber member since 2008.
"I was really honored to be the president of the Chamber in 2019 and 2020," said Scott, noting that those two years could not have been any more different.
The Chamber celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2019 while 2020 brought social distanced events and meeting virtually via Zoom due to a pandemic.
"The good story is that we supported each other. We still got together," said Scott. "Despite everything that was challenging in2020, we still brought in new members and we still promoted each other and our community," said Scott.
He thanked all of the Chamber's board members, committees, members, volunteers and sponsors, as well as everyone who has attended the Zoom meetings and events.
"As we start our 32nd year in the middle of a changing environment, I really feel like the next 10 years is going to look different, but what is going to look the same is the members and the community working together to make this area the best place to work, live and play, and to make the Northeast Berks Chamber the premier business resource in the areas that we serve," said Scott.
New Chamber President Alyse Mitten owns Interlace Communications, Inc., a company she founded in Shoemakersville over 25 years ago.
Mitten has been an active member of the Chamber for several years and “looks forward to her new role as President working with a dynamic Board of Directors.”
The Northeast Berks Chamber Board of Directors also approved on Jan. 8 a new slate of officers, who were elected in December.
Serving as 1st Vice President is Barbara Coffin, of Berks Schuylkill SCORE.
Beginning their second terms of office, Hope Pearson, of Fleetwood Bank, serves at Secretary and Connie Werley, of Tompkins VIST Bank, as Treasurer.
A Business Development Officer for Tompkins VIST Bank, Werley's banking career began in 1992 when the company was The First National Bank of Leesport. She worked in Deposit Operations for more than 20 years working her way up to the Deposit Operations Manager.
In April of 2013, after the merger with Tompkins Financial, Werley accepted the position on the retail side of banking as the Assistant Branch Manager at the Northpointe Office on Rt. 61 in Leesport. In January 2015, Werley was promoted to Branch Manager of the Blandon Office on Rt. 222 in Maidencreek Township. What Werley enjoys most about her job is the personal interaction with customers and the opportunity to meet so many other business professionals.
With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, Pearson is the Vice President of Retail Banking for Fleetwood Bank. Prior to joining Fleetwood Bank, she served as the Vice President of Community Lending at Community First Fund where she was responsible for business development and community and economic development lending in the Lehigh Valley Market.
Previously, Pearson has served on the Board of Directors for Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Council and served as co-chair for the American Heart Association’s 2017 Go Red for Women event.
For more information about the benefits of membership or becoming a Board Member of the Northeast Berks Chamber, contact Lori B. Donofrio-Galley, Executive Director, at 610-683-8860. Visit the chamber website at www.northeastberkschamber.com.