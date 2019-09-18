There’s no place like home, and Deena Kershner, executive director of the Our Town Foundation in Hamburg, is excited about the new and permanent home of the organization.
The foundation purchased the former Dietrich’s Men’s Shop, 320 State St., Hamburg, on June 28. The move is almost literally across the street but marks a big step for the foundation and its members.
“We’ve been looking for a property not to expand or downsize, but because it’s the financially right thing to do,” Kershner said.
The move is in process right now, thanks to the help of many volunteers. Kershner praised the work of the Hamburg Area Art Alliance members, led by member Pirjo L’Esperance, for doing the hard work of taking down old shelving, repainting fixtures and giving the space a fresh, bright look.
“The artist members have been donating lots of volunteer hours,” Kershner added. “They’ve really stepped up to the plate and are taking ownership of this new space.”
Thankfully, she added, no major renovations were needed which has facilitated a faster move-in process.
“We are moving things over every day,” she said as she talked about the move on a busy weekday, “and in fact, right now, I’m packing up the art alliance files and taking those over.”
Plans are in place to move desks and other heavy pieces on Sept. 21. The phone lines will be switched from the current to the new office the following Monday, Sept. 23.
“And we have to be out of here [the old space] by the end of the month. So, every day we’re moving,” Kershner said.
Purchasing their own property has been a long journey for OTF, a force behind the revitalization of Hamburg for almost two decades.
“We’ve been paying rent at different locations since we became a Main Street community in 2002,” Kershner said, explaining that they first rented the party room adjacent to the Hamburg Strand, then owned by a private individual (the theater is now an OTF property).
The foundation quickly outgrew the small room and relocated in what is now the Lazy Dog vintage market around the corner.
“That was where we opened the first art gallery [c. 2005]. And within the first year, there were so many artists that joined the alliance and wanted to display work, that we outgrew that space pretty quick,” Kershner said.
They next moved their administrative offices and the gallery to their current space, 335 State St., and settled in for about 10 years. The space was rented, which limited what changes could be made to the property.
“The main reason we’re making the move is that we don’t want to continue paying rent,” Kershner said, noting that she’d rather pay a monthly mortgage than a monthly rent; “It’s a sustainability issue.”
The new space is about the same square footage as the current one, Kershner said, but the layout is different, featuring a rectangular front space which will be the new gallery and include updated displays from about 40 artist members.
Of course, Kershner admitted, it’s nice to relocate to a building that is rich in Hamburg’s history. The façade of the Dietrich building includes an attractive, art deco design and inside patrons will find wooden floors, vintage trims and tin ceilings in the back room.
The upper two levels of the building include a storage space (former seamstress location) as well as a roomy apartment that was once the store owner’s home and which OTF plans to rent. Administrative OTF offices will be at the back of the main floor, where previous customers shopped for Boy Scout items and shoes.
An open house is planned for the end of October or beginning of November, with details to be announced closer to that time. In the meantime, residents with questions or who desire to help with the move are encouraged to call Kershner at 610-562-3106.