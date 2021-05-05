Art & Gallery of Hamburg

Diversity of artwork is for sale in the Art & Gallery of Hamburg by Hamburg Area Arts Alliance members.

 Submitted photo - OTF

2021 OTF Members

1787 Brewing Company 484-665-3032

3 C's Family Restaurant 610-562-5925

3rd Street Café' 610-562-0370

A Step Above 610-914-0884

Age in Place Home Care 484-660-3204

Antanavage, Farbiarz, PLLC 610-562-2000

Anytime Fitness Hamburg 484-660-3790

Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg 610-562-3106

Art Suite 412-445-7359

Berks Foot & Ankle Surgical Assoc., Inc. 610-562-4999

Berks Foot Specialists, P.C. 610-562-7523

Berks Heritage Council 610-777-3764

Bethany United Methodist Church Hamburg 610-562-2861

Bismarck B&B 717-312-4227

Blue Coast 484-660-3062

Blue Maple Lawn & Landscape 484-668-1488

Blue Rocks Family Campground 610-756-6366

Bridge Church 610-562-2972

Bruce Henn's Garage, Inc 610 562-9229

Burns Logistic Solutions, Inc. 610-488-0798

Century 21 Epting Realty 610-562-2227

Chris Unger, Locksmith 610-562-1459

Cindy's Flowering Cupboard 484-797-0245

Creation Cabinetry 610-562-4700

Cross Keys Insurance Inc. 610-916-6190

Crossroads Group, LLC 484-660-3055

Crystal Cave 610-683-6765

Culture Shock Performing Arts 610-562-4420

D & S Portable Toilets, LLC 610-488-5294

Deitsch Eck Restaurant 610-562-8520

Diamond Décor 484-797-2879

Dunkin Donuts 570-366-1900

FBP Rental Co. 610-568-4666

First Reformed Church of the UCC 610-562-2593

Fleetwood Bank 610-944-7666

Four Twelve Coffee Shop 484 660-3703

Fulton Bank 610-562-3804

Gifted Hands Barber Shop 484-772-7078

Grube's Dairy Store 484-660-3758

Hamburg Antiques Center 484-665-3636

Hamburg Area School District 610-562-2241

Hamburg Family Eye Care 610-562-4548

Hamburg Strand Theater 610-562-4750

Hermansader's Garage 610-562-4332

Hilltop Service Inc. 610-562-3124

Hope Pryde Farm B&B 610-562-9639

Interlace Communications 484-709-6564

IWCO Direct 610-562-1000

Joe Jurgielewicz & Son, Ltd. 610-562-3825

Joseph A. Martin, CPA 610-562-9600

Kay Greenawalt State Farm Agency 610-562-4326

Keystone Landscape Supply 610-562-8662

Kuzan's True Value Hardware & Rental Center 610-562-7186

LABServices 610-562-5055

Lazy Dog Vintage Market 484-660-3695

Leesport Farmers' Market Inc. 610-926-1307

Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc. 610-562-7823

Leisawitz, Heller 610-562-2659

Life's Choices 484-660-3526

LightfootProperties, LLC 610-562-4999

Lou'ees Pizza 610-562-7700

Lucky Leprechaun Vineyard and Winery 610-554-9189

M & T Bank 610-562-6530

Maven Travel 610-562-2002

Mountain View Supply and Rental 610-488-1025

Muller's Rare Coins & Fine Jewelry 610-562-7687

Murphy's Jewelers 610-562-2528

Necessities New & Used Furniture 610-562-6765

Nester's Sanitation, Inc. 610-562-7673

New Life Thrift Store 484-665-3170

Peaceful Hearts Counseling Service Inc. 610-562-1810

Penn Werner Hotel 484-529-0462

Phoenix Rehab & Health Services 484-660-3139

Pigeon Creek B & B 610-562-3201

Pizza Como 610-562-5009

Professional Hair Design 610-562-5250

Properties by M4 610-562-2513

R & J Transportation 570-385-4488

Reading & Northern Railroad - Passenger 610-562-2102

Remax of Reading 610-781-1153

Rick Roth 484-955-8879

Robert K. Bryan Orthodontics 610-562-5185

Robin Hill Camping Resort 610-756-6117

Rodney Loeb Septic Service, LLC. 610-488-7351

RTC Direct Mailing Inc. 610-562-5122

Sabor Vapors 484-660-3622

Salem Bellemans Church 610-926-0461

Salem EC Church 610-562-5033

SOS Business Machines, Inc 610-926-1299

St. John's Lutheran Church 610-562-3808

St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church 610-562-7657

St. Michael's Church 610-488-1783

Stitzel Farm Equipment 610-562-8377

Strausser Insurance Agency 610-562-2048

Summer Valley Guest House 570-943-2030

Sweet Treats 484-665-3559

Theodore Dando, D.M.D. 610-562-7615

Thren's Auto Parts 610-562-7838

Thrivent 610-562-2970

Tom Schaeffer's Camping & Travel Center, Inc. 610-562-3071

Tompkins Vist Bank 610-562-3277

VJ Wood Towing and Service Center 610-587-1335

Westy Bar & Grill ( L & M Tavern) 610-562-3777

What Matters Co. 610-816-8168

Windsor Distributing 610-562-2474

ARTIST MEMBERS

Roger Anderson of Anderson Wood Turning

Scott Bamford

Janet Barr

Brenda Binns of Binns Art

Alison Bower of Bee Silky Soap

Susan Boyer of Susan's Ceramics

Gerry Cole of Gerry Cole Jewelry

Connie DiMarco

David Fisher of Fisher Forge

Eileen Flickinger

Richard Gardner

Edward Gillett

Dale Graff of PSI Seminars Initiatives

J. Scott Haulton

Pamela Heckman

Mark Hoffman of Antlers & Wood

Karla Jensen

Jeff Kahn

Emma Ketterer of Emma Ketterer Photography

Gloria Koller

Rebecca Kunkleman

Pirjo L'Esperance

Kenneth Liskey

Tom Lowery Scroll Sawz

Allen Madeira

Louis Marquette of Louy Designs

Stephanie Marquette of Westwind Jewelry Company

Petra Martin Threads

Randy McCurdy

Jen Painter of Claycat

Joseph Painter

Wade Phillips of Wade Phillips Art

Francisca Reber

Jay Ressler of Ressler Art Studio

Martha Ressler of Ressler Art

Eric Saylor

Thomas Schucker

Ann Steffel

Candace Thomas of Candace Thomas Art

Marta Tomosy-Herman of Martafact Studio

Brian Warfel

Francis Wehbe

Roger Wehbe

Debra Zvanut of Baskets in the Woods

RESIDENT MEMBERS 

Allen & Carol Adam

Gregg Adams

Michael & Jane Adams

Lynne Bagenstose

Donald & Karen Bailey

Steve Barbon

David & Norma Berger

Martha Bertolet

Cindy Blefgen

Glenn & Dorothy Brobst

Joshua Butz

Martin & Sandy Christman

Jeff and Lynn Cooper

Lee & Patricia Degler

Steven and Vicki Dissinger

Mark & Janine Dreibelbis

Allan & Lela Epting

James Gilmartin

Gail Grill

Barry Haag

Dennis & Sue Heck

Anna Heffner

Kay Henn - Kauffman

Debra Hermany

Brian Hoffman

Harold Holtzman

Dale & Janet Keener

Steve Keifer

Svein Klinge

Phyllis Macbeth

Bill and Shirley McClure

Nancy Miller

Terrie Moseman

Charlotte Moyer

Frank Muzopappa

Shelly O'Neill

Lori Palubinski

Matt Polis

Arlene Postupak

Andrew & Karen Raugh

Gerald Schappell

Dean and Becky Schreffler

Frederick Sheeler

Jim and Ann Steffel

Lynn Weller

Vicki Weyer

Marion Yeager

Wendell & Rita Yoder

comments powered by Disqus