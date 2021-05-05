2021 OTF Members
1787 Brewing Company 484-665-3032
3 C's Family Restaurant 610-562-5925
3rd Street Café' 610-562-0370
A Step Above 610-914-0884
Age in Place Home Care 484-660-3204
Antanavage, Farbiarz, PLLC 610-562-2000
Anytime Fitness Hamburg 484-660-3790
Art & Craft Gallery of Hamburg 610-562-3106
Art Suite 412-445-7359
Berks Foot & Ankle Surgical Assoc., Inc. 610-562-4999
Berks Foot Specialists, P.C. 610-562-7523
Berks Heritage Council 610-777-3764
Bethany United Methodist Church Hamburg 610-562-2861
Bismarck B&B 717-312-4227
Blue Coast 484-660-3062
Blue Maple Lawn & Landscape 484-668-1488
Blue Rocks Family Campground 610-756-6366
Bridge Church 610-562-2972
Bruce Henn's Garage, Inc 610 562-9229
Burns Logistic Solutions, Inc. 610-488-0798
Century 21 Epting Realty 610-562-2227
Chris Unger, Locksmith 610-562-1459
Cindy's Flowering Cupboard 484-797-0245
Creation Cabinetry 610-562-4700
Cross Keys Insurance Inc. 610-916-6190
Crossroads Group, LLC 484-660-3055
Crystal Cave 610-683-6765
Culture Shock Performing Arts 610-562-4420
D & S Portable Toilets, LLC 610-488-5294
Deitsch Eck Restaurant 610-562-8520
Diamond Décor 484-797-2879
Dunkin Donuts 570-366-1900
FBP Rental Co. 610-568-4666
First Reformed Church of the UCC 610-562-2593
Fleetwood Bank 610-944-7666
Four Twelve Coffee Shop 484 660-3703
Fulton Bank 610-562-3804
Gifted Hands Barber Shop 484-772-7078
Grube's Dairy Store 484-660-3758
Hamburg Antiques Center 484-665-3636
Hamburg Area School District 610-562-2241
Hamburg Family Eye Care 610-562-4548
Hamburg Strand Theater 610-562-4750
Hermansader's Garage 610-562-4332
Hilltop Service Inc. 610-562-3124
Hope Pryde Farm B&B 610-562-9639
Interlace Communications 484-709-6564
IWCO Direct 610-562-1000
Joe Jurgielewicz & Son, Ltd. 610-562-3825
Joseph A. Martin, CPA 610-562-9600
Kay Greenawalt State Farm Agency 610-562-4326
Keystone Landscape Supply 610-562-8662
Kuzan's True Value Hardware & Rental Center 610-562-7186
LABServices 610-562-5055
Lazy Dog Vintage Market 484-660-3695
Leesport Farmers' Market Inc. 610-926-1307
Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc. 610-562-7823
Leisawitz, Heller 610-562-2659
Life's Choices 484-660-3526
LightfootProperties, LLC 610-562-4999
Lou'ees Pizza 610-562-7700
Lucky Leprechaun Vineyard and Winery 610-554-9189
M & T Bank 610-562-6530
Maven Travel 610-562-2002
Mountain View Supply and Rental 610-488-1025
Muller's Rare Coins & Fine Jewelry 610-562-7687
Murphy's Jewelers 610-562-2528
Necessities New & Used Furniture 610-562-6765
Nester's Sanitation, Inc. 610-562-7673
New Life Thrift Store 484-665-3170
Peaceful Hearts Counseling Service Inc. 610-562-1810
Penn Werner Hotel 484-529-0462
Phoenix Rehab & Health Services 484-660-3139
Pigeon Creek B & B 610-562-3201
Pizza Como 610-562-5009
Professional Hair Design 610-562-5250
Properties by M4 610-562-2513
R & J Transportation 570-385-4488
Reading & Northern Railroad - Passenger 610-562-2102
Remax of Reading 610-781-1153
Rick Roth 484-955-8879
Robert K. Bryan Orthodontics 610-562-5185
Robin Hill Camping Resort 610-756-6117
Rodney Loeb Septic Service, LLC. 610-488-7351
RTC Direct Mailing Inc. 610-562-5122
Sabor Vapors 484-660-3622
Salem Bellemans Church 610-926-0461
Salem EC Church 610-562-5033
SOS Business Machines, Inc 610-926-1299
St. John's Lutheran Church 610-562-3808
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church 610-562-7657
St. Michael's Church 610-488-1783
Stitzel Farm Equipment 610-562-8377
Strausser Insurance Agency 610-562-2048
Summer Valley Guest House 570-943-2030
Sweet Treats 484-665-3559
Theodore Dando, D.M.D. 610-562-7615
Thren's Auto Parts 610-562-7838
Thrivent 610-562-2970
Tom Schaeffer's Camping & Travel Center, Inc. 610-562-3071
Tompkins Vist Bank 610-562-3277
VJ Wood Towing and Service Center 610-587-1335
Westy Bar & Grill ( L & M Tavern) 610-562-3777
What Matters Co. 610-816-8168
Windsor Distributing 610-562-2474
ARTIST MEMBERS
Roger Anderson of Anderson Wood Turning
Scott Bamford
Janet Barr
Brenda Binns of Binns Art
Alison Bower of Bee Silky Soap
Susan Boyer of Susan's Ceramics
Gerry Cole of Gerry Cole Jewelry
Connie DiMarco
David Fisher of Fisher Forge
Eileen Flickinger
Richard Gardner
Edward Gillett
Dale Graff of PSI Seminars Initiatives
J. Scott Haulton
Pamela Heckman
Mark Hoffman of Antlers & Wood
Karla Jensen
Jeff Kahn
Emma Ketterer of Emma Ketterer Photography
Gloria Koller
Rebecca Kunkleman
Pirjo L'Esperance
Kenneth Liskey
Tom Lowery Scroll Sawz
Allen Madeira
Louis Marquette of Louy Designs
Stephanie Marquette of Westwind Jewelry Company
Petra Martin Threads
Randy McCurdy
Jen Painter of Claycat
Joseph Painter
Wade Phillips of Wade Phillips Art
Francisca Reber
Jay Ressler of Ressler Art Studio
Martha Ressler of Ressler Art
Eric Saylor
Thomas Schucker
Ann Steffel
Candace Thomas of Candace Thomas Art
Marta Tomosy-Herman of Martafact Studio
Brian Warfel
Francis Wehbe
Roger Wehbe
Debra Zvanut of Baskets in the Woods
RESIDENT MEMBERS
Allen & Carol Adam
Gregg Adams
Michael & Jane Adams
Lynne Bagenstose
Donald & Karen Bailey
Steve Barbon
David & Norma Berger
Martha Bertolet
Cindy Blefgen
Glenn & Dorothy Brobst
Joshua Butz
Martin & Sandy Christman
Jeff and Lynn Cooper
Lee & Patricia Degler
Steven and Vicki Dissinger
Mark & Janine Dreibelbis
Allan & Lela Epting
James Gilmartin
Gail Grill
Barry Haag
Dennis & Sue Heck
Anna Heffner
Kay Henn - Kauffman
Debra Hermany
Brian Hoffman
Harold Holtzman
Dale & Janet Keener
Steve Keifer
Svein Klinge
Phyllis Macbeth
Bill and Shirley McClure
Nancy Miller
Terrie Moseman
Charlotte Moyer
Frank Muzopappa
Shelly O'Neill
Lori Palubinski
Matt Polis
Arlene Postupak
Andrew & Karen Raugh
Gerald Schappell
Dean and Becky Schreffler
Frederick Sheeler
Jim and Ann Steffel
Lynn Weller
Vicki Weyer
Marion Yeager
Wendell & Rita Yoder