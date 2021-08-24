Exploring the Small Farm Dream face-to-face short course helps small farmers learn what it takes to start and manage the farm they envision as more than a dream, as an agricultural business.
This course will help small farmers navigate the process of starting a farming or small fresh food agriculture business in many areas including vegetables, gardens, cut flowers, and urban farms.
This three-evening adult education short course is geared for the exploratory discovery-based learner. Educators at Penn State Extension along with guest speakers from local farms and an agricultural banker will lead attendees on a journey to explore, organize, and evaluate many of the exciting and unique business and feasibility related steps necessary to launch a successful agricultural farming business.
Exploring the Small Farm Dream (3-evening course series) is on Sept. 7, 14, and 21 at the Romano 4-H Center, 1841 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook.
The cost is $175 per person, or $225 for two farm business partners and includes course books, materials, and light refreshments will be provided.
To register go to https://extension.psu.edu/exploring-the-small-farm-dream or call 1-877-345-0691.