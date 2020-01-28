Rhoads Energy Family of Companies held a ribbon cutting on Jan. 9 to officially open its new headquarters at 205 Hazel Street in Lancaster.
The ceremony kicked off an open house and tours for employees, neighbors, and members of the media.
The new headquarters encompasses 16,000 square feet which includes office space, an HVAC training facility, product display room, conference space for company meetings and community use, plus a 4-bay garage expansion.
Speakers included representatives from the City of Lancaster, Benchmark Construction, Richard R. Mula Architects, EDC Finance, and ELA Group Inc., as well as executives from the Rhoads Family of Companies.
The Rhoads Energy Family of Companies offer heating oil, natural gas and propane delivery, complete HVAC installation and service, and fleet fueling services to thousands of residential and commercial customers through Rhoads Energy and other brands including Boyertown Oil & Propane, E.G. Smith Inc., Vincent R. Boltz, Blouch Fuel Service, and Aulenbach & Son.
For information on the Rhoads Energy Family of Companies, visit www.rhoadsenergy.com.