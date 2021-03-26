Richard A. Zuber Realty organized two community outreach projects designed to help local restaurants and provide some fun and good eats to the community throughout April.
“We want to help,” said owner Richard A. Zuber. “It’s been a tough year for our businesses and for those of us who rely on and enjoy what our businesses provide. We miss them! So, if we can offer a surprise treat to add a smile or two now and then, it will add some sunshine to this challenging year. And look for more surprises and fun to come!”
The local real estate company announced that agents and staff of the Richard A. Zuber Realty recognize the uncommon challenges the area’s eateries have experienced during the COVID pandemic. They want to help and have some fun at the same time through two initiatives throughout April 2021.
Take a Selfie!
The first initiative is Show Us: Take a Selfie!
From April 1 through April 30, Zuber Realty asks community members to patronize any of the 14 participating restaurants, take a selfie holding the restaurant’s menu, and upload the photos to www.zuberrealty.com/dinelocal/ to enter a drawing for a grand prize of $100 or one of five runner-up prizes of $25 at the eatery pictured in the submitted photo. The drawing will conclude on April 30, at 11:59 p.m. Participants must be 18 or older to enter.
“Each photo of a different restaurant you upload will count as one entry into the contest,” explained agent Jody Dolansky, chairwoman of the organization’s Community Outreach Program. “Keep in mind, the more places you dine, the greater chance you have of winning."
"We urge you to celebrate springtime by going out, eating out or ordering out, often!” she added.
Restaurants participating are Brakeman’s Café, 56 S. Washington St., Boyertown; Mama Maria’s, 540 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown; Grind, 45 S. Reading Ave., Boyertown; Other Farm, 128 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown; Washington Grille and Pub, 1063 PA-100, Bechtelsville; Ridge Restaurant, 960 Ridge Road, Pottstown; Blue Elephant, 152 E. High St., Pottstown; Shorty’s Sunflower Café, 1494 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown; Cutillo’s, 2688 E. High St., Sanatoga; The 19th Hole at Swamp Pike Pub, 2532 Swamp Pike, Gilbertsville; Copperfield’s, 594 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick; Main Street Café, 263 Main St., Royersford; Downtown Gastropub and Restaurant, 401 Main St., Royersford; Lakeview Café, 329 N. 10th Ave., Royersford; and Craft Ale House, 708 W. Ridge Pike, Royersford.
Also, Washington Grill, 1063 PA-100, Bechtelsville, offers half off of any appetizer with mention of Zuber Photo Contest throughout the month of April.
Treats for YOU!
Another community outreach initiative is Zuber Realty: Treats for YOU!
In addition to the random drawing, each week in April, Zuber Realty will surprise diners at one of five participating eateries.
April 7: Free coffee at Brakeman’s Café, 56 S. Washington St., Boyertown between 8 and 10 a.m. (Limit 100)
April 13: Four complimentary breakfasts between 9 and 11 a.m. at Main Street Café, 263 Main St., Royersford.
April 19: Buy one pizza, get second of equal value free between 5 and 6 p.m. at Mama Maria’s, 540 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown.
April 22: Free desserts with a purchase of your meal from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Cutillo’s Restaurant, 2688 E. High St., Sanatoga.
April 28: Free desserts with a purchase of your meal from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Copperfield’s Restaurant, 594 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick.
Follow Richard A. Zuber Realty on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ZuberRealty.